10 Stunning Photos of the "Singaporean Kim Tae-hee" Do Hwe Ji

Throwback photos of model Do Hwe Ji, ex-girlfriend of actor Lee Ji-Hoon, are in the limelight.

Do Hwe Ji is one of the 'five top ulzzangs(best-face)' who went viral online, and she became famous by appearing on Comedy TV's 'Ulzzang Generation.'

She caught everyone's attention appearing on the SBS TV show's 'Beauty F4' episode on 'Star King' aired on 2009.

She's big in Singapore for her beauty!

Do Hwe Ji, studying hotel management at a European university's Singaporean campus, she was told to be much more famous in Singapore than in Korea as the "Singaporean Kim Tae-hee."

Once a trainee, she currently models for an online shopping mall.

Lee Ji-Hoon previously stated that "while we had become close to one another, our busy schedules drove each other away."

Here are some recent pictures of Do Hwe Ji.