Seolhyun's Peculiar Way of Keeping Slim after Losing 13 ㎏

Seolhyun of AOA posted on her Instagram account a peculiar method of keeping slim.
She lost 13 ㎏ eating only one meal a day.
Seolhyun posted a series of her "diet plans" on Instagram Stories, few of which include "the potato diet," "the red beans diet," "the sweet potato diet," and "the sashimi diet" - basically, she called everything she ate a part of her "diet plan."
She added a comment saying that "sashimi won't make you fat."
Obviously, she meant them only as a joke.
Seolhyun is known for her big appetite.
The clip of her eating black noodles on the game show Happy Together 3 broadcast on KBS went viral on YouTube.
She did, however, lose 13 ㎏ ever since her debut by eating only one meal per day.
She used to weigh 60 ㎏ prior to her significant weight loss.
By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com