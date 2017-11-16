1 읽는 중

Seolhyun's Peculiar Way of Keeping Slim after Losing 13 ㎏

Seolhyun of AOA (Photo from FNC Entertainment)

Seolhyun before (left) and after (right) her weight loss

Seolhyun of AOA posted on her Instagram account a peculiar method of keeping slim.

She lost 13 ㎏ eating only one meal a day.

&#34;The Potato Diet&#34; (On Seolhyun&#39;s Instagram @sh_9513)

&#34;The Sweet Potato Diet&#34; (On Seolhyun&#39;s Instagram @sh_9513)

&#34;The Red Beans Diet&#34; (On Seolhyun&#39;s Instagram @sh_9513)

&#34;Sashimi won&#39;t make you fat.&#34; (On Seolhyun&#39;s Instagram @sh_9513)

Seolhyun posted a series of her "diet plans" on Instagram Stories, few of which include "the potato diet," "the red beans diet," "the sweet potato diet," and "the sashimi diet" - basically, she called everything she ate a part of her "diet plan."

She added a comment saying that "sashimi won't make you fat."

Obviously, she meant them only as a joke.

Seolhyun is known for her big appetite.

The clip of her eating black noodles on the game show Happy Together 3 broadcast on KBS went viral on YouTube.

She did, however, lose 13 ㎏ ever since her debut by eating only one meal per day.

She used to weigh 60 ㎏ prior to her significant weight loss.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

