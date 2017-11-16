Lee Min-ho and Suzy break up after 3 years

Suzy and Lee Min-ho part ways after three years of dating.

They decided to remain good friends.

One source told Ilgan Sports that "Lee Min-ho and Suzy broke up recently for personal reasons. They will remain good friends."

The singer-turned-actress and the actor admitted to their relationship back in 2015, when they had been dating for only about a month.

This May, Lee Min-ho started working as a public servant at the Gangnam-gu Office lieu of military service due to his injury from a car accident in 2006 and then again in 2011 while filming City Hunter (2011).

Suzy renewed her contract with JYP Entertainment and is currently starring in a TV series titled While You Were Sleeping.

