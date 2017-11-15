This Actress' Brother-in-law Loves Her So Much That He "Stole" Something for Her

In all honesty, not many of us enjoy the awkward family gathering with the in-laws.

How would you like this actress as your sister-in-law?

We can all agree, however, that we would love to have Park Bo-young, the Do Bong-soon (2017) actress, at the Thanksgiving dinner, at Christmas, on Easter, for spring break, or for any occasion for that matter.

It is no wonder that Park is super close to her brother-in-law, who is apparently her biggest fan (who wouldn't be?), as she once told her fans on her V LIVE account.

"I want to show you guys something," said the actress in a giddy voice.

At one restaurant, her brother-in-law asked for a water bottle that had her face on it and took it home.

When Park's sister placed the bottle out on the veranda, her husband (the actress' brother-in-law) took it back inside because he "didn't want [Park Bo-young] to get cold and lonely outside."

"He's really my number one fan," said Park, "He is so sweet and I'm really flattered and happy," she added, laughing as she told the anecdote.

Who wouldn't want this actress as their sister-in-law?

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com