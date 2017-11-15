1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Remember the Hot Vampire Rapper Who Stole Sunmi's Spotlight in 'Full Moon'?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Celena Ahn in Sunmi&#39;s Full Moon (2014) MV

Celena Ahn in Sunmi&#39;s Full Moon (2014) MV

Let's face it: Sunmi wasn't the only hot vampire in her 2014 single Full Moon.

Everybody has been wondering about her whereabouts.

Celena Ahn in Sunmi&#39;s Full Moon (2014) MV

Celena Ahn in Sunmi&#39;s Full Moon (2014) MV

Lena, who now goes by her full name Celena Ahn, totally rocked the sexy vampire look in the song's music video and even pulled off the vampiric super speed trick, disappearing in a whoosh and reappearing seconds later.

Celena Ahn in Sunmi&#39;s Full Moon (2014) MV

Celena Ahn in Sunmi&#39;s Full Moon (2014) MV

Shortly after the release of the music video, Celena attracted a flood of enthusiastic responses online.

Celena Ahn in Sunmi&#39;s Full Moon (2014) MV

Celena Ahn in Sunmi&#39;s Full Moon (2014) MV

Fans have been wondering about her whereabouts as she was largely absent from the music scene ever since her short yet impactful appearance on Sunmi's music video.

Celena Ahn in Sunmi&#39;s Full Moon (2014) MV

Celena Ahn in Sunmi&#39;s Full Moon (2014) MV

And apparently, she's been keeping herself quite busy.

She went back to the States where she was born after three years of training at JYP entertainment.

Celena Ahn&#39;s Instagram (@lenaahnn)

Celena Ahn&#39;s Instagram (@lenaahnn)

She entered the Miss Korea USA Pageant in 2015, appeared on an episode of an American TV series Cassandra French's Finishing School for Boys, did a short film titled A Passing Glance (2016) and has been occupied with finishing college.

Celena Ahn as a student dancer in Memoirs of a Geisha (2015)

Celena Ahn as a student dancer in Memoirs of a Geisha (2015)

Oh, did you know that she also starred as one of the Japanese student dancers in the film Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)?

We definitely hope to see more of her in the future!

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT