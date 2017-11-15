Remember the Hot Vampire Rapper Who Stole Sunmi's Spotlight in 'Full Moon'?

Let's face it: Sunmi wasn't the only hot vampire in her 2014 single Full Moon.

Everybody has been wondering about her whereabouts.

Lena, who now goes by her full name Celena Ahn, totally rocked the sexy vampire look in the song's music video and even pulled off the vampiric super speed trick, disappearing in a whoosh and reappearing seconds later.

Shortly after the release of the music video, Celena attracted a flood of enthusiastic responses online.

Fans have been wondering about her whereabouts as she was largely absent from the music scene ever since her short yet impactful appearance on Sunmi's music video.

And apparently, she's been keeping herself quite busy.

She went back to the States where she was born after three years of training at JYP entertainment.

She entered the Miss Korea USA Pageant in 2015, appeared on an episode of an American TV series Cassandra French's Finishing School for Boys, did a short film titled A Passing Glance (2016) and has been occupied with finishing college.

Oh, did you know that she also starred as one of the Japanese student dancers in the film Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)?

We definitely hope to see more of her in the future!

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

