MONSTA X Wins 1st Place! But Why Didn't They Want to be Nominated?

MONSTA X wins 1st place for the first time [from SBS MTV]

Idol group MONSTA X rose to the top, winning 1st place for the first time since their debut 2 years ago. MONSTA X members shed tears of joy, shocked by their unexpected victory.
MONSTA X won 1st place on SBSMTV's 'THE SHOW' aired on Nov. 14 with their new track 'DRAMARAMA,' beating Block B and EXID. MONSTA X members, overcome with joy and holding back their tears, barely managed to give their acceptance speech.

Winning 1st place makes MONSTA X cry, but why?

Later, MONSTA X spoke with fans on V LIVE and expressed their gratitude.

Whilst other members were busy thanking their fans, Wonho revealed why 'he didn't like being nominated for 1st place.'

DRAMARAMA M/V [from 1theK]

Wonho was close to tears, saying that "We had been nominated 1st place several times. But we didn't want to be nominated because we could never win."

MONSTA X bowing to their fans [from V LIVE]

He added that "it broke my heart to watch our fan club 'Monbebe' vote for us every time, only to be disappointed by the results again and again."

[from MONSTA X official facebook]

MONSTA X members concluded their talk by making deep bows to their fans.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

