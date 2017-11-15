MONSTA X Wins 1st Place! But Why Didn't They Want to be Nominated?

Idol group MONSTA X rose to the top, winning 1st place for the first time since their debut 2 years ago. MONSTA X members shed tears of joy, shocked by their unexpected victory.

MONSTA X won 1st place on SBSMTV's 'THE SHOW' aired on Nov. 14 with their new track 'DRAMARAMA,' beating Block B and EXID. MONSTA X members, overcome with joy and holding back their tears, barely managed to give their acceptance speech.

Winning 1st place makes MONSTA X cry, but why?

Later, MONSTA X spoke with fans on V LIVE and expressed their gratitude.

Whilst other members were busy thanking their fans, Wonho revealed why 'he didn't like being nominated for 1st place.'

Wonho was close to tears, saying that "We had been nominated 1st place several times. But we didn't want to be nominated because we could never win."

He added that "it broke my heart to watch our fan club 'Monbebe' vote for us every time, only to be disappointed by the results again and again."

MONSTA X members concluded their talk by making deep bows to their fans.