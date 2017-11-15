1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Photos of Defeated "Faker" in Tears Take Internet by Storm

중앙일보

입력

Lee &#34;Faker&#34; Sang-hyeok broke down into tears at the League of Legends World Championship 2017.

Lee &#34;Faker&#34; Sang-hyeok broke down into tears at the League of Legends World Championship 2017.

On November 4, Lee Sang-hyeok, more famously known as his in-game name 'Faker,' was sighted visibly shaken on the stage of the League of Legends World Championship 2017, with his head drooping over his shoulders and his face buried in his hands.

A moment of heartbreak for the world's best player

Photos and videos of Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, a legendary figure in the League of Legends, hunched over in his chair in despair inundated the social media for the weekend.

Defeated for the first time in three years on the world stage, Faker suffered a devastating 3-0 loss to Samsung Galaxy.

Lee &#34;Faker&#34; Sang-hyeok broke down into tears at the League of Legends World Championship 2017.

Lee &#34;Faker&#34; Sang-hyeok broke down into tears at the League of Legends World Championship 2017.

When the triumphant players of Samsung came over to offer a salutatory handshake, the 21-year-old gamer was unable to lift his head for a long while. While he managed to rise from his chair and shake his opponents' hands after one of his teammates finally nudged him, he once again broke down into tears.

Lee had on countless occasions single-handedly dragged his team to victory in the past but was denied a fourth Summoner's cup.

One of the most memorable moments from this year's World Championship final was the game's all-time greatest player completely unguarded in displaying his emotion after a crushing defeat.

He did, nonetheless, gladly interact with fans afterward, autographing and taking photos.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT