Photos of Defeated "Faker" in Tears Take Internet by Storm

On November 4, Lee Sang-hyeok, more famously known as his in-game name 'Faker,' was sighted visibly shaken on the stage of the League of Legends World Championship 2017, with his head drooping over his shoulders and his face buried in his hands.

A moment of heartbreak for the world's best player

Photos and videos of Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, a legendary figure in the League of Legends, hunched over in his chair in despair inundated the social media for the weekend.

Defeated for the first time in three years on the world stage, Faker suffered a devastating 3-0 loss to Samsung Galaxy.

When the triumphant players of Samsung came over to offer a salutatory handshake, the 21-year-old gamer was unable to lift his head for a long while. While he managed to rise from his chair and shake his opponents' hands after one of his teammates finally nudged him, he once again broke down into tears.

Lee had on countless occasions single-handedly dragged his team to victory in the past but was denied a fourth Summoner's cup.

One of the most memorable moments from this year's World Championship final was the game's all-time greatest player completely unguarded in displaying his emotion after a crushing defeat.

He did, nonetheless, gladly interact with fans afterward, autographing and taking photos.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com