Final Words of Goodbye to the Late Kim Joo-hyuk from the '2 Days & 1 Night' Crew

중앙일보

입력

The reality show 2 Days & 1 Night castmates of the late actor Kim Joo-hyuk mustered up the courage to bid farewell to their friend and colleague who had passed in a sudden accident.

The November 5th episode was titled "Remembering Kim Joo-hyuk," in honor of the late actor-entertainer.

Everyone was choked up.

The cast members of 2 Days & 1 Night each recorded a goodbye message.

It was evident all were shaken up by the shock of the tragic news still fresh, almost unable to utter a word.

Actor Jung Joon-young, whose filming schedule in a remote island had impeded him from hearing the news until much later, had the chance to say goodbye as well.

"He was always like a cool older brother figure to me, and he was an important presence in my life," said Jung.

"When I took a vacation from filming 2 Days & 1 Night, Joo-hyuk came to hang out with me as soon as I got back to Korea. And it kills me that I can no longer do the same for him," he went on, choked up in the middle of his sentence.

On November 6, Jung posted on his Instagram a message that read, "I got to say goodbye early morning yesterday. I pray that you may rest in peace. I still can't quite come to terms with everything that had happened. I know that you will be looking over all of us and I will be thinking of you for as long as I live. Thank you for everything and I love you. I have so much to tell you but I will save it for later. I miss you."

Kim Joon-ho, another castmate said that "[everyone on the show] will never forget [Joo-hyuk]. Forever you will be in our hearts."

My Sassy Girl (2001) star Cha Tae-hyun visited Myeong-dong, a commercial and tourist district in the middle of Seoul, where Kim Joo-hyuk had photoshopped himself into the photo of his late parents who had passed away during his lifetime.

Cha said that he thought "[Joo-hyuk] would want a look around this place loaded with fond memories of his parents." The actor friend of late Kim stayed at the funeral for three days.

Kim Joo-hyuk had sent a message congratulating the 10-year anniversary of the show two weeks before his passing.

"I'd love to see the show live on for many years to come," Kim said in the congratulatory message. "I always miss you all. I hope the show would do even better," he added, wishing everyone good luck.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

