How did AOA's Seolhyun Get to Have a Body that's Out of this World?

Seolhyun's photos taken at a fashion brand photo shoot in Cheongdam, Gangnam District, went viral. What created a buzz was not the 420,000 won dress but her slender yet curvy figure.

Seolhyun is such a knockout!

Whenever Seolhyun's beautiful figure becomes the talk of the town, a picture Seolhyun's older sister posted last April always comes up.

In the picture, her family mimics Seolhyun's famous 'legendary billboard' for a telecommunications company.

Seolhyun, who has a height of 167cm, seems to be the shortest. Her other family members seem to be well above 170cm.

Seolhyun's sister catches your eye. Kim Joo Hyun is the fashion editor of Cosmopolitan. Her pictures with Seolhyun, in Sep. 2015 issue, caught the attention of many.

Web users, upon seeing the picture, responded that "Seolhyun must have really good genes, she must have got her figure from her parents."

Here are photos of Seolhyun showing off her figure.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

