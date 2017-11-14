1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How did AOA's Seolhyun Get to Have a Body that's Out of this World?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Seolhyun's photos taken at a fashion brand photo shoot in Cheongdam, Gangnam District, went viral. What created a buzz was not the 420,000 won dress but her slender yet curvy figure.

Seolhyun is such a knockout!

Whenever Seolhyun's beautiful figure becomes the talk of the town, a picture Seolhyun's older sister posted last April always comes up.

In the picture, her family mimics Seolhyun's famous 'legendary billboard' for a telecommunications company.

Seolhyun, who has a height of 167cm, seems to be the shortest. Her other family members seem to be well above 170cm.

Seolhyun's sister catches your eye. Kim Joo Hyun is the fashion editor of Cosmopolitan. Her pictures with Seolhyun, in Sep. 2015 issue, caught the attention of many.

Web users, upon seeing the picture, responded that "Seolhyun must have really good genes, she must have got her figure from her parents."

Here are photos of Seolhyun showing off her figure.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT