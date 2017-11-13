Colombia's Cardona Spews Racist Insult in the Heart of South Korea

Waves of criticism are ensuing after the Colombian midfielder Edwin Cardona made a ‘racist’ gesture during a friendly match between South Korea and Colombia, two countries already qualified for World Cup 2018, on November 10.

Edwin Cardona makes 'racist' gesture during Colombia's loss against South Korea.

South Korea hosted a friendly last Friday during which Cardona, who plays for Boca Juniors on loan from C.F. Monterrey, offended the South Korean players with a racist gesture. While the Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman attempted to downplay the offense, refusing to comment on what happened, the Colombian’s action sparked a lot of anger on social media.

In the midst of the controversial fallout from the incident, the captain of South Korea and the Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng voiced strong disapproval. “The Colombians played rough, which can happen in football,” said the Swansea City star. “Racist behavior, however, is unacceptable,” he added.

The international warm-up match before next summer’s World Cup featured two of Tottenham Hotspur’s players, Son Heung-min and Davinson Sanchez. The Tottenham forward Son Heung-min got ahead of his teammate by scoring twice, thereby contributing to South Korea’s first victory since March.

The Colombia national football team responded to the public criticism by posting an apology from Cardona on its official Twitter account. “I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone, any country or race but if anyone felt offended or interpreted [my action] in an offensive way, I am sorry,” he said in what many deemed to be a half-apology.

Cardona is likely facing a punishment from FIFA for his racist stunt.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim


