1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Bangtan Boys to Appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the Ellen Show

중앙일보

입력

bts

bts

The South Korean pop group Bangtan Boys (BTS) is scheduled to appear in two of the most popular American talk-shows.

BTS' Big Break in the States!?

On November 9, BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment has confirmed the boy group's guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

BTS is visiting the United States to attend the American Music Awards on November 19 and it is the first ever K-Pop group to be invited to attend the event.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is a talk show broadcast on NBC and it is one of the most watched talk shows in the States. Ellen DeGeneres, the host, is an American TV personality who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the former U.S. president Barack Obama.

It seems like BTS is lined up for a series of big-name shows during their stay in the U.S.

Bongbong and Arin Kimvoomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT