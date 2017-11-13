Indonesians Talking About AOA's Seolhyeon and President Moon in Indonesia

South Korean President Moon Jae-in spoke with Korean residents in Jakarta, Indonesia on Nov. 8, on the first day of his Southeast Asia state visit.

Seolhyeon and President Moon in Indonesia is the talk of the town!

Residents, after the talk ended, asked for autographs and selfies with President Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook. Indonesian locals asked for selfies with President Moon as well.

The President and the First Lady exchanged greetings with girl group AOA, who honored the event with their performance. First Lady Kim complimented AOA's beauty and expressed her gratitude for their efforts. After taking commemorative photographs, AOA's Seolhyun asked for a personal selfie with President Moon.

President Moon was so bombarded with requests for selfies that some joked 'they couldn't tell who was the idol; Seolhyun or President Moon."