1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Korean Artist Pushes Queen Yuna to Second Place for Sotnikova?

중앙일보

입력

The PyeongChang Winter Olympic promotion video, screened at Gwanghwamun, Seoul, is stirring up controversies. There have been allegations that the figure skater's silhouette, which appears in the video, is that of Adelina Sotnikova, the much disputed Sochi Winter Olympics gold medalist figure skater.

Controversy surrounding Pyeongchang Winter Olympics promotion video: Who's the mystery figure skater?

On the 6th, internet users created a buzz regarding the Gwanghwamun media facade, comparing the silhouette with Sotnikova's jump moves.

The enterprise in charge of the controversial video claimed that the video was "a creation made from scratch," in a phone call with JoongAng Ilbo. The company stated that "(the silhouette in question is) neither Kim Yuna nor Sotnikova. The author created the most beautiful silhouette based on hours of research." The agency also declared that "(the controversial version on the Internet) had been maliciously adjusted," and denied the rumors.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT