While in Seoul, Trump Was Served Soy Sauce Older Than the United States

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

The U.S. president Donald Trump is known for his picky eating habits. His diet mainly consists of fast food and well-done steaks with ketchup, which is probably why he and the Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe sat down for a cheeseburger while the U.S. leader's stay in Japan.

Would you have enjoyed this Korean delicacy?

A more exquisite delicacy awaited Mr. Trump at the Blue House, the executive office and official residence of the President of the South Korea.

In the state dinner hosted by the South Korean President Moon Jae-in, president Trump was served a beef rib with 360-year-old soy sauce. Fermented soy sauce is a staple in the Korean cuisine, and some are fermented for decades, or in this case, for centuries.

Also on the menu were grilled sole, reportedly Mr. Trump's favorite fish, and shrimp ridden with diplomatic conflicts.

The 360-year-old soy sauce, older than the history of the United States which is 241 years, was certainly the highlight of the items on the menu, which attracted a lot of international media coverage including CNBC, Daily Mail, and Agence France-Presse.

This particular soy sauce had been made by the soy sauce craftsman Ki Soon-do from Damyang, South Jeolla province, South Korea. The descendant of the respected lineage of "jang" (fermented sauce) craftsmanship, Ki owns the jar that contains the 360-year-old soy sauce. Fermented for hundreds of years, some soy sauce is worth more than $90,000 per kilogram.

However, it is uncertain whether the U.S. President, whose penchant for American food is no secret, actually enjoyed the rare delicacy.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

