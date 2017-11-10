Look at YG Leader Yang Hyun-suk's precious little baby!

YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk shared pictures of his daughter, Yang Yoo-jin.

YG's lovely little girl is the talk of the town

Yang Hyun-suk posted the photos on his Instagram account on the 22nd and captioned the photo with "Sorry you look like your dad, Yoo-jin. Already 8 years old. Grown so much in the last 4 years."

The pictures show Yang Hyun-suk sharing a drink with his daughter, suggesting that Yang is a dad finding time with his daughter in his busy life.

Yang Hyun-suk married the singer Lee Eun-ju last 2010 and has a daughter and a son together. He takes place as a judge on the JTBC program 'MIXNINE,' to be aired on the upcoming 29th.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

