G-Dragon Involved in a Series of Romance Rumors...Again

G-Dragon is young, handsome, rich and, not to mention, incredibly talented. His success in the K-Pop music industry is arguably second to none.

Could G-Dragon really be dating any of these girls?

It is no surprise, then, that this 29-year-old multimillionaire is often cited as the celebrity crush of a number of other A-list stars. Naturally, endless dating rumors have followed him for his entire career.

Here is a list of celebrities who have been rumored to be dating G-Dragon.

Jooyeon, former member of 'After School'

G-Dragon and Joo-yeon were recently seen being goofy together on the video clip uploaded via the trending app Kwai. Suspicions of romance began to form around the two who seemed affectionate and close.

Joo-yeon's representative, however, has denied the rumors claiming that she and G-Dragon are just good friends and nothing more.

Sulli, actress and former member of 'f(x)'

Early this year, G-Dragon and Sulli were spotted wearing similarly designed rings, consequently making fans wonder if there was something going on between them.

Sulli posted a photo of herself wearing a heart-shaped ring on Instagram in January, the time around which G-Dragon had also posted a photo of himself wearing a similar-looking ring.

The ex-girl group member and the singer had also previously gone on a group picnic along with Koo Hara and Gain of Brown Eyed Girls.

When asked if there was any possibility of romance, G-Dragon's label YG Entertainment deemed it as an absurd rumor, calling it "a ridiculous story." "We asked G-Dragon about this, and he was baffled," said the representative.

Komatsu Nana

One Japanese media reported G-Dragon's and Japanese model Komatsu Nana's date at a restaurant in Tokyo in November 2016, suggesting a romantic relationship between the two.

This wasn't the first instance where the two were intimated to be romantically linked. In September of the same year, a photo from G-Dragon's private Instagram account had been leaked, which first ignited the rumor mill. Both sides haven't officially commented on or denied the claims. The Japanese model and the Korean idol met through a fashion magazine photo shoot.

Taeyeon, 'Girls' Generation'

G-Dragon and Taeyeon of Girls' Generation were gossiped to be dating and the whole thing indeed turned out to be a mere gossip.

As they are two of the most influential presence in the K-Pop scene, many fans were rooting for them to get together and photoshopped images of Taeyeon and G-Dragon circulated online.

SM Entertainment, Taeyeon's label, denied the dating rumor as a totally uncorroborated nonsense. YG Entertainment likewise negated the claim and put the excited shippers' wild fantasies to rest.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

