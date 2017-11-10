1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXID's Solji's Heartbreaking Confessions Make Members Cry

중앙일보

입력

"I had a really hard time."

Girl group EXID's member Solji made all the other members cry.

Solji's confessions will make you cry

Dingo, on the 7th, released on Youtube a clip from 're:play EXID,' a reality show featuring EXID. It was a short preview, less than a minute, but fans went wild. 430,000 views were counted as of the morning of the 9th, two days since the release.

The clip showed all the EXID members together, pouring their hearts out.

Solji said "People don't know anything yet they make snap judgments. Some tell me to just leave the team. It hurts because the point-blank comments seem to be true. These kinds of things burdened me a bit." EXID members, upon hearing Solji's confessions, showed tears of empathy.

EXID returned with their fourth mini-album 'Full Moon' on the 7th. Solji, suffering from hyperthyroidism, tentatively held off her onstage performances, although she had taken part in the album. Other members agreed that she halt all her activities, as her body swelled up even when she felt slight fatigue.

In a previous showcase, EXID members stated that "Solji really misses her fans, and feels sorry that she can't meet her fans onstage. Although it would be best for the five of us to perform altogether, we prioritize Solji's health. The hardest part, though, is we don't really know exactly when she will recover," showing their affection for Solji.

The members always kept Solji in mind, as they named their album and came up with onstage performance ideas. EXID's third mini album was dubbed 'Eclipse,' in which Solji did not participate. The members had felt incomplete without Solji. Solji's contribution to the newest album made the members feel whole again, hence the name 'Full Moon.'

The EXID reality show will be released on the upcoming 11th.

By Gothesun and Suwon Hanvoomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT