EXID's Solji's Heartbreaking Confessions Make Members Cry

"I had a really hard time."

Girl group EXID's member Solji made all the other members cry.

Solji's confessions will make you cry

Dingo, on the 7th, released on Youtube a clip from 're:play EXID,' a reality show featuring EXID. It was a short preview, less than a minute, but fans went wild. 430,000 views were counted as of the morning of the 9th, two days since the release.

The clip showed all the EXID members together, pouring their hearts out.

Solji said "People don't know anything yet they make snap judgments. Some tell me to just leave the team. It hurts because the point-blank comments seem to be true. These kinds of things burdened me a bit." EXID members, upon hearing Solji's confessions, showed tears of empathy.

EXID returned with their fourth mini-album 'Full Moon' on the 7th. Solji, suffering from hyperthyroidism, tentatively held off her onstage performances, although she had taken part in the album. Other members agreed that she halt all her activities, as her body swelled up even when she felt slight fatigue.

In a previous showcase, EXID members stated that "Solji really misses her fans, and feels sorry that she can't meet her fans onstage. Although it would be best for the five of us to perform altogether, we prioritize Solji's health. The hardest part, though, is we don't really know exactly when she will recover," showing their affection for Solji.

The members always kept Solji in mind, as they named their album and came up with onstage performance ideas. EXID's third mini album was dubbed 'Eclipse,' in which Solji did not participate. The members had felt incomplete without Solji. Solji's contribution to the newest album made the members feel whole again, hence the name 'Full Moon.'

The EXID reality show will be released on the upcoming 11th.