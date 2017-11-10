Nino on Yunho: "TVXQ Violates My Right to Light"

Top Japanese group Arashi member Nino(Ninomiya Kazunari) talked about Yunho and Changmin, members of TVXQ.

TVXQ violates Nino's right to shine? Nino talks about Yunho

Nino, on the radio show 'BAY STORM' aired on November 5th and hosted by himself, mentioned his close relationship with TVXQ members. Previously, TV Asahi's music program 'Music Station' had caught Nino and Yunho socializing on camera, creating a buzz amongst fans.

In response to a listener asking what they talked about, Nino answered "[that they were] childhood friends." He also explained that 'Music Station' had been the first time they met since TVXQ members were discharged from the military.

Nino revealed that he had asked Yunho "How was the military? Isn't it nice that you two are finally back together?" Yunho, in response, had answered "It wasn't that special. We contacted each other often, as usual."

Nino complimented Yunho's Japanese and commented how amazing it was that Yunho could "talk with a foreigner [in their language] for over two hours." He also praised TVXQ for how globally famous they are and how "they travel all over the world."

Nino caused laughter when he told the audience that he always says "Oh. You've grown taller." whenever he stands near the two TVXQ members. He also stated that "they're so tall that they could be sued for blocking the sunlight," and "if I sue them for violating my right to light, I could probably win."

Afterwards, 'right to light' appeared on Yahoo! JAPAN's most searched keyword.