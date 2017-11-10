1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Nino on Yunho: "TVXQ Violates My Right to Light"

중앙일보

입력

Top Japanese group Arashi member Nino(Ninomiya Kazunari) talked about Yunho and Changmin, members of TVXQ.

TVXQ violates Nino's right to shine? Nino talks about Yunho

Nino, on the radio show 'BAY STORM' aired on November 5th and hosted by himself, mentioned his close relationship with TVXQ members. Previously, TV Asahi's music program 'Music Station' had caught Nino and Yunho socializing on camera, creating a buzz amongst fans.

In response to a listener asking what they talked about, Nino answered "[that they were] childhood friends." He also explained that 'Music Station' had been the first time they met since TVXQ members were discharged from the military.

Nino revealed that he had asked Yunho "How was the military? Isn't it nice that you two are finally back together?" Yunho, in response, had answered "It wasn't that special. We contacted each other often, as usual."

Nino complimented Yunho's Japanese and commented how amazing it was that Yunho could "talk with a foreigner [in their language] for over two hours." He also praised TVXQ for how globally famous they are and how "they travel all over the world."

Nino caused laughter when he told the audience that he always says "Oh. You've grown taller." whenever he stands near the two TVXQ members. He also stated that "they're so tall that they could be sued for blocking the sunlight," and  "if I sue them for violating my right to light, I could probably win."

Afterwards, 'right to light' appeared on Yahoo! JAPAN's most searched keyword. Yahoo! JAPAN's most searched keyword. Yahoo! JAPAN's most searched keyword.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT