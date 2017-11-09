BTS' Jungkook Shows Off His Incredible Talent as Producer… En Route to Becoming a YouTube Star?

The internationally beloved boy band Bangtan Boys (BTS) uploaded a video titled “G.C.F. in Tokyo” on their official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV.

What is astonishing is that the video is written, produced, filmed and edited by Jungkook himself. Jungkook is an all-arounder who writes his own songs, and now the world knows another of his talents: video production.

Is there anything he is not good at?

This particular video clip documents Jungkook and Jimin’s trip to Tokyo early this year and shows Jungkook's creative side as a producer.

Jungkook chose the music for the video as well, two of which were Martin Garrix and Troye Sivan. The lyrics contain words of encouragement: “I’ll be there for you.”

BTS is the first K-Pop group to be invited to the American Music Awards, which will take place on November 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.

During their stay in the U.S., the boy band is scheduled for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a late night comedy talk show, which first aired in 2003 on ABC. The tickets to the show promptly sold out as the news of BTS’ guest appearance spread.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com