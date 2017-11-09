6 Stunning Photos of Four Girl Group Members with Killer Abs

Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation, IU, Wendy of Red Velvet, and Momo of TWICE have one thing in common: slim bodies with killer abs.

The secret to their six-pack abs now revealed

To maintain their toned bodies, these four gorgeous girls say they don’t skip workout time in between their jam-packed schedule. Let’s take a look at their workout routine.

Taeyeon, Girls’ Generation

Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation showed off her toned physique on her Instagram.

On November 6, Taeyeon wooed us all with this photo of her slender waistline and firm abs. Dressed in a crop top and leggings, she seems to have taken this photo during a workout.

Rumor has it that this K-Pop Queen began taking pilates when she started her solo concert tour.

IU

IU has a tiny and fragile figure which makes her seem unlikely to have rock-hard abs.

Which is why she wowed a lot of fans when she flashed her toned abs in the video footage of her album cover photo shoot in May.

“When I tell people that I do have abs, they don’t seem to believe me,” said the singer. Her tip to a flat stomach? “I got abs from doing planks,” she laid bare her fitness secret. “Only upper abs though, not lower abs,” she humbly added.

Wendy, Red Velvet

Fans call her Wendy the Crazy Abs. Red Velvet released their new single Red Flavor in July, a bubbly pop attuned to the summer mood, and Wendy grabbed our attention with a stage outfit that bears her hot abs.

Wendy noticeably slimmed down since her debut days, and her smoking abs are the talk of the town.

In order to maintain her figure, this Red Velvet member says she does Pilates and jump ropes among other things. “I used to be quite plump before I came into this industry and I take extra care to keep my body fit,” she said.

Momo, TWICE

This cutie patootie of TWICE is also blessed with a hot bod, and she works hard for it.

Momo disclosed that she does the twisting plank 150 times a day to keep her stomach tight and flat.

