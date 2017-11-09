Did SHINee's Minho Make Melania Trump Smile?

Donald Trump landed in South Korea on November 7 accompanied by the first lady Melania Trump.

Minho used his most diplomatically effective tool - his suave smile.

The pair was greeted by the South Korean president Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook in only the highest degree of respect. Fanfares, serenades and lavish meals awaited the presidential couple at the Blue House.

In particular, South Korea’s first lady prepared the local delicacy called ‘gotgam,’ or dried persimmons for the Trumps, with a luxurious twist by adding walnuts and chocolate. Perhaps feeling exceptionally welcomed by the hospitable reception, Mrs. Trump was often sighted wearing a seemingly genuine smile throughout her stay in Seoul.

The first lady was at the U.S. Ambassador’s Residence in Seoul for the “Girls Play 2!” Initiative, a public outreach campaign for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

She delivered a speech emphasizing the equal rights for both girls and boys to participate in sports in front of eighty or so middle school students. “It will be an amazing opportunity to bring the world together through our shared love of sports,” she said of the imminent Olympics. “Let’s remind the world that girls play too,” she wrapped up the speech with the inspiring message to the roaring crowd of teenagers.

Among the high-profile attendees at the event including senior government officials and the 2014 Winter Olympics Gold Medalist in Short-Track Speed Skating Cho Ha-ri, Choi Minho of SHINee, a wildly popular South Korean boy band, garnered much attention standing next to the U.S. first lady. Their joint moment went immediately viral on social media.

There was a lot of local media attention on Melania Trump's smile as the first lady is known for her calm and relatively expressionless manner. Photos and videos of Mrs. Trump smiling widely made headlines all across the country. Many locals deemed her smile to be genuine and ringing with sincerity.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

