[영어 전문] 트럼프 미 대통령 한국 국회 연설

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 8일 서울 여의도 국회 연설이 끝난 뒤, 백악관은 트럼프 대통령의 연설문 영어 원문을 공개했다. 아래 전문 표시.
한국 국회 번역본은 원문 아래서 볼 수 있다.
백악관이 공개한 트럼프 대통령 한국 국회 연설 영어 전문
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Assembly Speaker Chung, distinguished members of this Assembly, ladies and gentlemen: Thank you for the extraordinary privilege to speak in this great chamber and to address your people on behalf of the people of the United States of America.
In our short time in your country, Melania and I have been awed by its ancient and modern wonders, and we are deeply moved by the warmth of your welcome.
Last night, President and Mrs. Moon showed us incredible hospitality in a beautiful reception at the Blue House. We had productive discussions on increasing military cooperation and improving the trade relationship between our nations on the principle of fairness and reciprocity.
Through this entire visit, it has been both our pleasure and our honor to create and celebrate a long friendship between the United States and the Republic of Korea.
This alliance between our nations was forged in the crucible of war, and strengthened by the trials of history. From the Inchon landings to Pork Chop Hill, American and South Korean soldiers have fought together, sacrificed together, and triumphed together.
Almost 67 years ago, in the spring of 1951, they recaptured what remained of this city where we are gathered so proudly today. It was the second time in a year that our combined forces took on steep casualties to retake this capital from the communists.
Over the next weeks and months, the men soldiered through steep mountains and bloody, bloody battles. Driven back at times, they willed their way north to form the line that today divides the oppressed and the free. And there, American and South Korean troops have remained together holding that line for nearly seven decades. (Applause.)
By the time the armistice was signed in 1953, more than 36,000 Americans had died in the Korean War, with more than 100,000 others very badly wounded. They are heroes, and we honor them. We also honor and remember the terrible price the people of your country paid for their freedom. You lost hundreds of thousands of brave soldiers and countless innocent civilians in that gruesome war.
Much of this great city of Seoul was reduced to rubble. Large portions of the country were scarred -- severely, severely hurt -- by this horrible war. The economy of this nation was demolished.
But as the entire world knows, over the next two generations something miraculous happened on the southern half of this peninsula.
Family by family, city by city, the people of South Korea built this country into what is today one of the great nations of the world.
And I congratulate you. (Applause.) In less than one lifetime, South Korea climbed from total devastation to among the wealthiest nations on Earth.
Today, your economy is more than 350 times larger than what it was in 1960. Trade has increased 1,900 times. Life expectancy has risen from just 53 years to more than 82 years today.
Like Korea, and since my election exactly one year ago today, I celebrate with you. (Applause.) The United States is going through something of a miracle itself. Our stock market is at an all-time high. Unemployment is at a 17-year low. We are defeating ISIS.
We are strengthening our judiciary, including a brilliant Supreme Court justice, and on, and on, and on.
Currently stationed in the vicinity of this peninsula are the three largest aircraft carriers in the world loaded to the maximum with magnificent F-35 and F-18 fighter jets. In addition, we have nuclear submarines appropriately positioned. The United States, under my administration, is completely rebuilding its military and is spending hundreds of billions of dollars to the newest and finest military equipment anywhere in the world being built, right now. I want peace through strength. (Applause.)
We are helping the Republic of Korea far beyond what any other country has ever done. And, in the end, we will work things out far better than anybody understands or can even appreciate. I know that the Republic of Korea, which has become a tremendously successful nation, will be a faithful ally of the United States very long into the future. (Applause.)
What you have built is truly an inspiration. Your economic transformation was linked to a political one. The proud, sovereign, and independent people of your nation demanded the right to govern themselves. You secured free parliamentary elections in 1988, the same year you hosted your first Olympics.
Soon after, you elected your first civilian president in more than three decades. And when the Republic you won faced financial crisis, you lined up by the millions to give your most prized possessions -- your wedding rings, heirlooms, and gold “luck keys” -- to restore the promise of a better future for your children. (Applause.)
Your wealth is measured in more than money -- it is measured in achievements of the mind and achievements of spirit. Over the last several decades, your scientists of engineers -- have engineered so many magnificent things. You've pushed the boundaries of technology, pioneered miraculous medical treatments, and emerged as leaders in unlocking the mysteries of our universe.
Korean authors penned roughly 40,000 books this year. Korean musicians fill concert halls all around the world. Young Korean students graduate from college at the highest rates of any country. And Korean golfers are some of the best on Earth. (Applause.)
In fact -- and you know what I'm going to say -- the Women's U.S. Open was held this year at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and it just happened to be won by a great Korean golfer, Sung-hyun Park. An eighth of the top 10 players were from Korea. And the top four golfers -- one, two, three, four -- the top four were from Korea. Congratulations. (Applause.)
Congratulations. And that's something. That is really something.
Here in Seoul, architectural wonders like the Sixty-Three Building and the Lotte World Tower -- very beautiful -- grace the sky and house the workers of many growing industries.
Your citizens now help to feed the hungry, fight terrorism, and solve problems all over the world. And in a few months, you will host the world and you will do a magnificent job at the 23rd Olympic Winter Games. Good luck. (Applause.)
The Korean miracle extends exactly as far as the armies of free nations advanced in 1953 -- 24 miles to the north. There, it stops; it all comes to an end. Dead stop. The flourishing ends, and the prison state of North Korea sadly begins.
Workers in North Korea labor grueling hours in unbearable conditions for almost no pay. Recently, the entire working population was ordered to work for 70 days straight, or else pay for a day of rest.
Families live in homes without plumbing, and fewer than half have electricity. Parents bribe teachers in hopes of saving their sons and daughters from forced labor. More than a million North Koreans died of famine in the 1990s, and more continue to die of hunger today.
Among children under the age of five, nearly 30 percent of afflicted -- and are afflicted by stunted growth due to malnutrition. And yet, in 2012 and 2013, the regime spent an estimated $200 million -- or almost half the money that it allocated to improve living standards for its people -- to instead build even more monuments, towers, and statues to glorify its dictators.
What remains of the meager harvest of the North Korean economy is distributed according to perceived loyalty to a twisted regime.
Far from valuing its people as equal citizens, this cruel dictatorship measures them, scores them, and ranks them based on the most arbitrary indications of their allegiance to the state. Those who score the highest in loyalty may live in the capital city. Those who score the lowest starve. A small infraction by one citizen, such as accidently staining a picture of the tyrant printed in a discarded newspaper, can wreck the social credit rank of his entire family for many decades.
An estimated 100,000 North Koreans suffer in gulags, toiling in forced labor, and enduring torture, starvation, rape, and murder on a constant basis.
In one known instance, a 9-year-old boy was imprisoned for 10 years because his grandfather was accused of treason. In another, a student was beaten in school for forgetting a single detail about the life of Kim Jong-un.
Soldiers have kidnapped foreigners and forced them to work as language tutors for North Korean spies.
In the part of Korea that was a stronghold for Christianity before the war, Christians and other people of faith who are found praying or holding a religious book of any kind are now detained, tortured, and in many cases, even executed.
North Korean women are forced to abort babies that are considered ethnically inferior. And if these babies are born, the newborns are murdered.
One woman’s baby born to a Chinese father was taken away in a bucket. The guards said it did not “deserve to live because it was impure.”
So why would China feel an obligation to help North Korea?
The horror of life in North Korea is so complete that citizens pay bribes to government officials to have themselves exported aboard as slaves. They would rather be slaves than live in North Korea.
To attempt to flee is a crime punishable by death. One person who escaped remarked, "When I think about it now, I was not a human being. I was more like an animal. Only after leaving North Korea did I realize what life was supposed to be."
And so, on this peninsula, we have watched the results of a tragic experiment in a laboratory of history. It is a tale of one people, but two Koreas. One Korea in which the people took control of their lives and their country, and chose a future of freedom and justice, of civilization, and incredible achievement. And another Korea in which leaders imprison their people under the banner of tyranny, fascism, and oppression. The result of this experiment are in, and they are totally conclusive.
When the Korean War began in 1950, the two Koreas were approximately equal in GDP per capita. But by the 1990s, South Korea’s wealth had surpassed North Korea's by more than 10 times. And today, the South’s economy is over 40 times larger. You started the same a short while ago, and now you're 40 times larger. You're doing something right.
Considering the misery wrought by the North Korean dictatorship, it is no surprise that it has been forced to take increasingly desperate measures to prevent its people from understanding this brutal contrast.
Because the regime fears the truth above all else, it forbids virtually all contact with the outside world. Not just my speech today, but even the most commonplace facts of South Korean life are forbidden knowledge to the North Korean people. Western and South Korean music is banned. Possession of foreign media is a crime punishable by death. Citizens spy on fellow citizens, their homes are subject to search at any time, and their every action is subject to surveillance. In place of a vibrant society, the people of North Korea are bombarded by state propaganda practically every waking hour of the day.
North Korea is a country ruled as a cult. At the center of this military cult is a deranged belief in the leader’s destiny to rule as parent protector over a conquered Korean Peninsula and an enslaved Korean people.
The more successful South Korea becomes, the more decisively you discredit the dark fantasy at the heart of the Kim regime.
In this way, the very existence of a thriving South Korean republic threatens the very survival of the North Korean dictatorship.
This city and this assembly are living proof that a free and independent Korea not only can, but does stand strong, sovereign, and proud among the nations of the world. (Applause.)
Here, the strength of the nation does not come from the false glory of a tyrant. It comes from the true and powerful glory of a strong and great people -- the people of the Republic of Korea -- a Korean people who are free to live, to flourish, to worship, to love, to build, and to grow their own destiny.
In this Republic, the people have done what no dictator ever could -- you took, with the help of the United States, responsibility for yourselves and ownership of your future. You had a dream -- a Korean dream -- and you built that dream into a great reality.
In so doing, you performed the miracle on the Hahn that we see all around us, from the stunning skyline of Seoul to the plains and peaks of this beautiful landscape. You have done it freely, you have done it happily, and you have done it in your own very beautiful way.
This reality -- this wonderful place -- your success is the greatest cause of anxiety, alarm, and even panic to the North Korean regime. That is why the Kim regime seeks conflict abroad -- to distract from total failure that they suffer at home.
Since the so-called armistice, there have been hundreds of North Korean attacks on Americans and South Koreans. These attacks have included the capture and torture of the brave American soldiers of the USS Pueblo, repeated assaults on American helicopters, and the 1969 drowning [downing] of a U.S. surveillance plane that killed 31 American servicemen. The regime has made numerous lethal incursions in South Korea, attempted to assassinate senior leaders, attacked South Korean ships, and tortured Otto Warmbier, ultimately leading to that fine young man's death.
All the while, the regime has pursued nuclear weapons with the deluded hope that it could blackmail its way to the ultimate objective. And that objective we are not going to let it have. We are not going to let it have. All of Korea is under that spell, divided in half. South Korea will never allow what's going on in North Korea to continue to happen.
The North Korean regime has pursued its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in defiance of every assurance, agreement, and commitment it has made to the United States and its allies. It's broken all of those commitments. After promising to freeze its plutonium program in 1994, it repeated [reaped] the benefits of the deal and then -- and then immediately continued its illicit nuclear activities.
In 2005, after years of diplomacy, the dictatorship agreed to ultimately abandon its nuclear programs and return to the Treaty on Non-Proliferation. But it never did. And worse, it tested the very weapons it said it was going to give up. In 2009, the United States gave negotiations yet another chance, and offered North Korea the open hand of engagement. The regime responded by sinking a South Korean Navy ship, killing 46 Korean sailors. To this day, it continues to launch missiles over the sovereign territory of Japan and all other neighbors, test nuclear devices, and develop ICBMs to threaten the United States itself. The regime has interpreted America’s past restraint as weakness. This would be a fatal miscalculation. This is a very different administration than the United States has had in the past.
Today, I hope I speak not only for our countries, but for all civilized nations, when I say to the North: Do not underestimate us, and do not try us. We will defend our common security, our shared prosperity, and our sacred liberty.
We did not choose to draw here, on this peninsula -- (applause) -- this magnificent peninsula -- the thin line of civilization that runs around the world and down through time. But here it was drawn, and here it remains to this day. It is the line between peace and war, between decency and depravity, between law and tyranny, between hope and total despair. It is a line that has been drawn many times, in many places, throughout history. To hold that line is a choice free nations have always had to make. We have learned together the high cost of weakness and the high stakes of its defense.
America’s men and women in uniform have given their lives in the fight against Nazism, imperialism, Communism and terrorism.
America does not seek conflict or confrontation, but we will never run from it. History is filled with discarded regimes that have foolishly tested America’s resolve.
Anyone who doubts the strength or determination of the United States should look to our past, and you will doubt it no longer. We will not permit America or our allies to be blackmailed or attacked. We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated. And we will not let the worst atrocities in history be repeated here, on this ground, we fought and died so hard to secure. (Applause.)
That is why I have come here, to the heart of a free and flourishing Korea, with a message for the peace-loving nations of the world: The time for excuses is over. Now is the time for strength. If you want peace, you must stand strong at all times. (Applause.) The world cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens with nuclear devastation.
All responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea -- to deny it and any form -- any form of it.
You cannot support, you cannot supply, you cannot accept. We call on every nation, including China and Russia, to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions, downgrade diplomatic relations with the regime, and sever all ties of trade and technology.
It is our responsibility and our duty to confront this danger together -- because the longer we wait, the greater the danger grows, and the fewer the options become. (Applause.) And to those nations that choose to ignore this threat, or, worse still, to enable it, the weight of this crisis is on your conscience.
I also have come here to this peninsula to deliver a message directly to the leader of the North Korean dictatorship: The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer. They are putting your regime in grave danger. Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face.
North Korea is not the paradise your grandfather envisioned. It is a hell that no person deserves. Yet, despite every crime you have committed against God and man, you are ready to offer, and we will do that -- we will offer a path to a much better future. It begins with an end to the aggression of your regime, a stop to your development of ballistic missiles, and complete, verifiable, and total denuclearization. (Applause.)
A sky-top view of this peninsula shows a nation of dazzling light in the South and a mass of impenetrable darkness in the North. We seek a future of light, prosperity, and peace. But we are only prepared to discuss this brighter path for North Korea if its leaders cease their threats and dismantle their nuclear program.
The sinister regime of North Korea is right about only one thing: The Korean people do have a glorious destiny, but they could not be more wrong about what that destiny looks like. The destiny of the Korean people is not to suffer in the bondage of oppression, but to thrive in the glory of freedom. (Applause.)
What South Koreans have achieved on this peninsula is more than a victory for your nation. It is a victory for every nation that believes in the human spirit. And it is our hope that, someday soon, all of your brothers and sisters of the North will be able to enjoy the fullest of life intended by God.
Your republic shows us all of what is possible. In just a few decades, with only the hard work, courage, and talents of your people, you turned this war-torn land into a nation blessed with wealth, rich in culture, and deep in spirit. You built a home where all families can flourish and where all children can shine and be happy.
This Korea stands strong and tall among the great community of independent, confident, and peace-loving nations. We are nations that respect our citizens, cherish our liberty, treasure our sovereignty, and control our own destiny. We affirm the dignity of every person and embrace the full potential of every soul. And we are always prepared to defend the vital interests of our people against the cruel ambition of tyrants.
Together, we dream of a Korea that is free, a peninsula that is safe, and families that are reunited once again. We dream of highways connecting North and South, of cousins embracing cousins, and this nuclear nightmare replaced with the beautiful promise of peace.
Until that day comes, we stand strong and alert. Our eyes are fixed to the North, and our hearts praying for the day when all Koreans can live in freedom. (Applause.)
Thank you. (Applause.) God Bless You. God Bless the Korean people. Thank you very much. Thank you. (Applause.)
아래는 국회 번역본.
트럼프 대통령 한국 국회 연설 번역본 전문
친애하는 정 의장님 존경하는 국회의원 여러분 그리고 신사숙녀 여러분 이곳 국회본회의장에서 말씀드릴 수 있는 기회, 미국민을 대표해 대한민국 국민들게 연설할 수 있는 특별한 영광을 주셔서 감사드린다.
한국에 머무는 짧은 시간동안 멜라니아와 나는 한국의 고전적이면서도 근대적인 모습에 경외감을 느꼈으며 여러분의 따뜻한 환대에 큰 감명을 받았다. 어젯밤 문 대통령 내외는 청와대에서 있었던 멋진 연회에서 우리를 극진히 환대해주셨다.
우리는 군사협력 증진과 공정성 및 호혜의 원칙하에 양국간 통상관계를 개선하는 데 있어 생산적인 논의를 가졌다. 이번 방문 일정 내내 한미 양국의 오랜 우애를 기념할 수 있어 기뻤고 영광이었다. 우리 양국의 동맹은 전쟁의 시련 속에서 싹텄고 역사의 시험을 통해 강해졌다. 인천 상륙작전에서 전투에 이르기까지 한미장병들은 함께 싸웠고 함께 산화했으며 함께 승리했다. 근 67년 전 1951년 봄 양국 군은 오늘 우리가 함께하고 있는 서울을 탈환했다. 우리 연합군이 공산군으로부터 수도 지역을 탈환하기 위해 큰 사상자를 낸 것이 그것으로 그해 두번째였다. 그 이후 수주 수개월에 걸쳐 우리 양국 군은 험준한 산을 묵묵히 전진했으며 혈전을 치렀다. 때로는 후퇴하면서도 이들은 북진했고 선을 형성했다. 그 선은 오늘날 탄압받는 자들과 자유로운 자들을 가르는 선이 됐다. 그리고 한미 장병들은 그 선을 70년 가까이 함께 지켜나가고 있다.
1953년 정전협정에 서명했을 당시 3만6000여 미국인이 한국전에서 전사했으며 15만명이 부상을 입었다. 굉장히 큰 부상을 입었다. 이들은 영웅이며 우리는 그들에게 경의를 표한다. 우리는 또한 한국민들이 자유를 위해 치렀던 엄청난 대가에 경의를 표하며 이를 기억한다. 한국은 수십만의 용감한 장병들과 셀 수 없이 무고한 시민들을 끔찍한 전쟁으로 잃었다. 이 아름다운 서울의 대부분은 초토화되었다 한국의 많은 지역에 전쟁의 상흔이 남았으며 그리고 한국의 경제는 큰 영향을 받았다. 하지만 전 세계가 알다시피 그 이후 두 세대에 걸쳐 기적과도 같은 일이 한반도 남쪽에서 일어났다. 한 가구씩 한 도시씩 한국민들은 이 나라를 오늘의 모습으로 바꾸어 놓았다. 한국은 이제 전 세계적으로 훌륭한 국가로 발돋움했다 그리고 이에 대해서 축하의 말씀 드린다.
한평생이 채 되기도 전에 한국은 끔찍한 참화를 딛고 일어나 지구상 가장 부강한 국가의 반열에 올랐다. 오늘날 한국 경제규모는 1960년과 비교해 350배에 이르고 교역은 근 1900배 가까이 증가했다. 평균 수명 역시 53년에 불과했던 것이 이제는 82세 이상이 됐다. 제가 선거에서 했던 것처럼 이사실을 축하하고자 한다.
미국은 마찬가지로 기적과 같은 일을 경험하고 있다. 우리의 주식 시장은 어느 때보다도 활황을 누리고 있다. 그리고 실업율은 17년째 최저치를 기록하고 있다. 우리는 IS를 물리쳤고 우리는 사법부를 강화하고 있다. 그리고 훌륭한 대법원장을 모셨다. 그리고 이거보다도 훨씬 더 많은 사례가 있다. 한반도 주변에 배치되어 있는 것들이 큰 항공모함이다. 이 항공모함에는 F35가 장착되어있으며 15대 전투기가 들어가있다. 그리고 우리는 핵잠수함을 적절하게 포지셔닝 해두고 있다. 미국은 제 행정부 안에서 완전하게 군사력을 구축하고 있으며 수천억에 달하는 돈을 지출해서 가장 새롭고 가장 발전된 무기체제를 획득하기 위해 노력하고 있다. 이것이 지금 현재 전세계적으로 일어나고 있는 것이다. 저는 힘을 통해 평화를 유지하고자 한다.
우리는 한국이 그 어떤 나라보다도 한국이 더 잘되길 원하고 이에 대해서 많은 도움을 드리고 있다. 그리고 이를 위해 어떤 누가 이해할 수 있는 것보다 이에 대해 동조하고 있다. 나는 한국이 너무나 성공적인 국가로 발전했다는 것을 알고 있으며 우리의 신뢰할 수 있는 동맹국이라는 것을 믿는다. 그리고 미래에도 그렇게 될 것이라는 것을 믿어 의심치 않는다.
한국이 이루어낸 것은 정말로 큰 감명을 주고 있다. 한국의 경제적인 탈바꿈은 정치적은 탈바꿈으로도 이어졌다. 주권 한국의 자긍심은 독립적인 국민들은 스스로 통치할 권리를 요구했다. 한국민들은 1988년 자유총선을 치릅니다. 이것이 한국이 첫 올림픽을 개최한 바로 그 해다. 곧이어 한국민들은 30년 만에 첫 문민 대통령을 배출했다. 그리고 여러분의 손으로 이룩한 나라가 금융위기에 처했을 때 수백명씩 줄을 지어 가장 값나가는 물건들을 내놓았다. 여러분들의 결혼반지, 가보, 황금 행운의 열쇠를 내놓으며 자녀들의 더 나은 미래를 담보하고자 했던 것들이 바로 여러분들이다.
여러분의 금은 단순한 금전적 가치 그 이상이며 이것은 땀과 정신의 업적이다. 지난 수십년간 한국의 과학자와 공학자들이 너무나 많은 훌륭한 것들을 발견해냈다. 여러분들이 기술의 한계를 확대하고 기적적인 의학적 치료법을 개척하며 우주의 불가사의를 풀어내는 리더로 부상했다. 한국 작가들은 연간 약 4만권의 책을 저술하고 있다. 한국 음악가들은 전세계에 콘서트장을 메우고 있다. 한국 학생들의 대학 졸업율을 전세계 최고 수준에 달하고 있다. 한국의 골프선수들은 세계 최고의 기량을 갖추고 있다.
사실은 그리고 제가 무슨 말씀 드릴지 아실 것이라 생각합니다만 US오픈의 여성 골프들은 올해 그 대회를 뉴저지에 있는 트럼프 골프장에서 열렸다. 그리고 훌륭한 한국 여성골프들이 박성현씨가 바로 여기서 승리했다. 전세계 10위권에 드는 훌륭한 선수다. 세계 4대 골프선수들이 모두 한국출신이다. 축하드린다.
무슨 대단한 일이라고 생각하냐고요. 이곳 서울에서는 63빌딩이나 롯데월드 타워같은 멋진 건축물들이 하늘을 수놓고 있다. 여러 성장산업에 근로자들의 일터가 되고 있다. 한국인들은 이제 굶주린 이들에게 식량을 제공하고 테러에 맞서며 전세계에서 문제 해결에 힘이 되고 있다. 몇달 후면 여러분들은 23차 동계 올림픽이라는 멋진 행사를 개최하게 된다. 행운을 빈다.
한국의 기적은 자유국가의 병력이 진격했었던 곳, 즉 이곳으로부터 24마일 북쪽까지 미쳤다. 그리고 기적은 거기에서 멈춘다. 거기서 모두 끝난다. 거기서 바로 멈춰지는 것이다. 번영은 거기서 끝나고 북한이라는 교도국가가 시작된다. 북한 노동자들은 끔찍하게 긴 시간을 견디기 힘든 조건에서 무보수로 일한다. 최근에는 전 노동 인구에게 70일 연속 노동을 하든지 아니면 하루치 휴식에 대한 대가를 지불하라는 명령이 내려졌다. 가족들은 배관도 갖춰있지 않은 가정에서 생활하고 전기를 쓰는 가정은 절반에도 미치지 못한다. 부모들은 교사에게 촌지를 건내며 자녀들이 강제노역에서 구제될 것이라는 희망을 갖는다. 백만 이상의 북한 주민들이 1990년대 기근으로 사망했고 더 많은 사람들이 기아로 계속 목숨을 잃고 있다. 5세 미만 영유아 중 거의 30%가 영양실조로 인한 발육부진에 시달린다. 그럼에도 불구하고 2012년과 2013년 북한체제는 2억불로 추정되는 돈, 즉 주민들의 생활수준 향상에 배분한 액수의 절반에 가까운 액수를 대신 더 많은 기념비, 탑, 동상을 건립해서 독재자를 우상화하는데 썼다.
북한 경제가 거둬들이는 수익은 비뚫어진 체제에 대한 충성도에 따라 배분된다. 주민들을 동등한 시민으로 여기기는커녕 이 잔인한 독재자는 주민들을 저울질하고 점수 매기고 국가에 대한 이들의 충성도를 너무나도 자의적으로 평가해서 이들에게 등급을 매긴다. 충성도에서 높은 점수를 딴 사람들은 수도인 평양에 거주할 수 있다. 점수가 가장 낮은 사람들은 먼저 아사한다. 한 사람의 작은 위반, 예를 들면 버려진 신문지에 인쇄된 독재자의 얼굴에 실수로 얼룩을 묻히거나 하면 이것이 그 사람의 가족 전체 사회 신용등급에 수십년간 영향을 미칠 수 있다. 그리고 10만으로 추정되는 북한 주민들이 노동수용소에서 강제 노역을 하고 고문과 기아, 강간, 살인을 견뎌내며 고통받고 있다. 알려진 한 사례에서는 한 9살 소년이 10년간 수감생활을 하게 됐다. 이것은 이 아이의 조부가 반역죄로 고발당했기 때문이다. 또 한 사례에서는 한 학생이 김정은의 삶에 대한 세부사항 하나를 잊었다는 이유로 학교에서 구타를 당했다. 군인들은 외국인을 납치해서 이들을 북한 첩보원의 어학교사로 일하게 만든다. 전쟁 전에 기독교의 근거지였던 곳이었지만 이제는 기독교인들과 기타 다른 종교인들 중 기도를 하거나 종교 서적을 보유했다 적발되면 억류와 고문, 그리고 대부분의 경우 처형까지도 감수해야 한다. 북한 여성들은 인종적으로 열외에 있다고 감지되는 태아를 강제로 낙태시켜야 한다. 이 아이들이 출생하면 아이들은 신생아 때 살해된다. 중국인 아버지를 둔 한 아기는 바구니에 담긴 채 끌려갔다.
경비대는 이 아이가 살 가치가 없다고 말했다. 왜 중국을 도와야겠다는 의무감을 느껴야 합니까. 북한 생활이 너무나 끔찍하기 때문에 주민들은 정부 관료에게 뇌물을 주고 해외에 팔려간다고 한다. 차라리 노예가 되기를 원하는 것이다. 도망을 치고자 시도하게 되면 사형에 처해질 수 있는 범죄가 된다. 사형에 탈출한 사람은 이렇게 말했다. 지금 생각하면 나는 사람이 아니라 동물에 더 가까웠다. 북한을 떠나고 나서야 나는 삶이 어떤 것인지 깨달았다고 말이다. 오늘 한반도에서 우리는 역사의 실험실에서 벌어진 비극적 실험의 결과를 목도하고 있다. 이것은 하나의 민족, 두 개의 한국에 대한 이야기다. 한쪽 한국에서는 사람들이 스스로의 국가와 삶을 꾸려나가고 자유와 정의, 문명과 성취의 미래를 선택했다. 다른 한쪽 한국은 부패한 지도자들이 압제와 파시즘, 탄압에 기저해 주민들을 감옥에 가뒀다. 이 실험의 결과가 이제 도출되었고 그 결과는 너무나도 극명하다. 1950년 한국 전쟁 발발시 두 한국의 일인당 GDP는 거의 동일했다. 1990년대 들어서서 한국의 돈은 북한에 비해 10배를 넘어섰다. 그리고 오늘날 한국 경제는 북한 대비 40배 이상에 달하고 있다. 그러니까 동일선상에서 출발한 지 얼마 되지 않았지만 이제는 40배 이상 성장했다는 말이다. 굉장히 잘하고 계신 것이라 생각한다. 북한이 초래한 고통을 고려하면 북한 독재자가 왜 점점 필사적으로 주민들이 극명한 대비를 알아차리지 못하게 해야했는지는 그다지 놀라운 일이 아니다.
북한 체제는 무엇보다도 진실을 두려워하기 때문에 외부 세계에 접촉을 전면적으로 차단하고 있다. 오늘 나의 이 연설뿐 아니라 한국 생활의 가장 평범한 사실조차도 북한에서는 금단의 지식이다. 서구와 한국의 음악 역시 금지되어 있다. 해외 매체를 소유하고 있는 것도 범죄이며 이것은 사형에 처해질 수 있는 범죄다. 그리고 주민들이 서로서로를 감시한다. 이들의 집은 언제든지 수색을 당할 수 있다. 모든 행동이 정찰의 대상이 된다. 북한은 종교집단처럼 통치되고 있다. 이 군사적 이단 국가의 중심에는 정복된 한반도와 노예가 되어버린 한국인들을 보호자로서 통치하는 것이 지도자의 운명이라는 믿음이 자리하고 있다. 한국이 성공할수록 더 결정적으로 한국은 김정은 체제의 중심의 어두운 환상에 손상을 입힐 수 있다. 번영하는 한국의 존재 자체가 북한 독재체제의 생존을 위협한다. 서울과 국회는 살아있는 증거다. 자유롭고 독립적인 한국이 강력하고 최고이며 자랑스러울 수 있다는 것이다.
여기에서는 국가의 힘이 폭군의 가짜 영광에서 나오는 것이 아니다. 강력하고 위대한 한국 국민의 진정한 영광에서 그 힘이 나온다. 한국인들은 자유롭게 살면서 번창하고 예배하고 사랑하며 삶을 만들고 자신의 운명을 만들어갈 수 있다. 한국에서는 그 어떠한 독재자도 할 수 없었던 것을 한국 국민이 해냈다. 스스로 책임지고 미래의 주도권을 가졌다. 꿈이 있었는데 코리안드림을 현실로 만들어냈다. 여러분께서는 한강의 기적을 만들었다. 우리는 서울의 멋진 마천루에서부터 들과 산봉우리의 아름다운 경관들을 본다. 여러분은 자유롭게 행복하게 그리고 여러분만의 아름다운 방법으로 이를 성취했다. 이렇게 훌륭한 나라와 여러분의 성공은 불안함과 경종, 심지어 겁먹음에 가장 큰 원인이 될 수 있다. 바로 그렇기 때문에 김정은 체제는 나라 밖에서 갈등을 모색한다. 나라안으로부터의 실패를 눈을 돌리기 위해서다.
휴전 이후 북한은 미국인과 한국인들에 대해 수없이 공격했다. 용맹한 미 해군들을 붙잡아 고문했고, 반복해서 헬기들을 공격했으며 또한 69년에 미국 정찰기를 격추시켜서 31명의 미군을 사망하게 했다. 뿐만 아니라 북한 체제는 수없이 한국에 침투했고 고위지도자 암살을 시도했으며 한국 함선들을 공격했고 오토 웜비어를 공격해 결국 이 젊은이가 죽음에 이르도록 했다. 이 와중에 북한 체제는 핵무기를 추구했다. 잘못된 희망을 갖고 협박으로 자신의 궁극적인 목표를 이룰 수 있다고 믿었다. 우리는 이러한 목표가 이루어지도록 하지 않을 것이다. 그 목표는 바로 한국을 밑에 두는 것이다. 그러나 그러한 일이 결코 일어나지 않도록 할 것이다. 북한체제는 핵 탄도 미사일 프로그램을 추구하면서 지금까지 미국과 동맹국이 했던 모든 보장과 합의 약속을 어겼다. 94년에 플루토늄을 동결하겠다고 약속했지만 약속의 혜택은 거두면서도 동시에 불법적으로 핵 활동을 지속했다.
2005년에는 수년간 외교활동이 있었는데 그때 독재체제는 핵을 단념하고 비확산조약에 복귀하겠다고 했다. 하지만 돌아오지 않고 오히려 포기하겠다고 한 무기를 협상했다. 2009년에 미국은 다시 한번 협상하기로 했다. 북한에 관여를 제시했다. 북한체제의 답은 한국 해군 함정을 침몰시키고 46명의 해군을 사망하게 했다. 지금까지도 북한은 계속해서 미국 측과 일본 영토에 미사일을 발사하고 핵실험을 하며 대륙간 탄도 미사일을 개발하여 미국 자체를 위협하려고 한다. 북한 체제는 미국의 과거 자제를 유약함으로 해석했다. 이것은 치명적인 오산이 될 것이다. 이는 우리 정부는 매우 다른 행정부다. 과거의 행정부와 비교했을 때 다른 행정부다. 오늘 나는 우리 양국뿐 아니라 모든 문명국가를 대신해 북한에 말한다. 우리를 과소평가하지 마십시오. 또한 우리를 시험하지도 마십시오. 우리는 공동의 안보, 우리가 공유하는 번영, 그리고 신성한 자유를 방어할 것이다.
우리는 이 멋진 한반도의 가느다란 문명한 선을 긋는 것을 선택하지 않았다. 전 세계 역사 속에서 이 선은 여기 남아있다. 이 선은 평화와 전쟁, 품위와 악행 법과 폭정, 희망과 절망 사이에 그려진 선이다. 이 선은 많은 장소에서 수차례에 걸쳐 역사 속에서 그어졌다. 이 선을 지키는 것이 자유국가가 늘 해야 하는 선택이다. 우리는 유약함의 대가와 이것들을 지켜야 하는 위험을 같이 배웠다. 미국 국민은 나치즘, 제국주의, 공산주의, 테러와의 싸움을 하면서 그들의 생명을 걸었다. 미국은 갈등이나 대치를 원하지 않는다. 결코 그로부터 도망치지 않을 것이다. 역사에는 버림받은 체제가 많다. 그들은 어리석게 미국의 결의를 시험했던 체제들이다. 우리 과거를 되돌아보고 더 상 의심치 말아야 한다. 우리는 미국이나 동맹국이 협박, 혹은 공격받는 것을 허용치 않을 것이다. 우리는 미국 도시들이 파괴위협 는 것을 허용치 않을 것이다. 우리는 협박받지 않을 것이다. 최악의 잔혹이 이곳에서 반복되도록 하지 않을 것이다. 생명을 걸었던 땅이다.
바로 그래서 저는 이곳에 왔다. 자유롭고 번영하는 한국의 평화를 사랑하는 국가들을 위해 메시지를 들고 왔다. 변명의 시대는 끝났다. 이제는 힘의 시대다. 평화를 원한다면 우리는 늘 강력해야 한다.
세계는 악당체제의 위협을 관용할 수 없다. 핵 참화로 세계를 위협하는 체제를 관용할 수 없다. 책임지는 국가들은 힘을 합쳐 북한의 잔혹한 체제를 고립시켜야 한다. 어떤 형태의 지원이나 공급, 용인을 규정해야 한다. 모든 국가들 중국, 러시아도 유엔 안보리 결의안을 완전히 이행하고 체제와의 외교 관계를 격하시키고 모든 무역 관계를 단절시킬 것을 촉구한다. 우리의 책임이자 의무는 이 위험에 함께 대처하는 것이다. 기다릴수록 위험은 증가하고 선택지는 적어지기 때문이다.
이 위협을 무시하거나 혹은 가능하게 하는 국가들에게 말한다. 이 위기의 무게가 여러분의 양심을 누를 것이다. 이곳 한반도에 온 것은 북한 독재체제의 지도자에게 직접적으로 전할 메시지가 있어서다. 당신이 획득하고 있는 무기는 당신을 안전하게 만드는 것이 아니라 체제를 심각한 위험에 빠뜨린다. 어두운 길로 향하는 한걸음 한걸음이 당신이 직면할 위협을 증가시킬 것이다. 북한은 당신의 할아버지가 그리던 낙원이 아니다. 그 누구도 가서는 안 되는 지옥이다. 하지만 당신이 지은 하나님과 인간에 대한 범죄에도 불구하고 우리는 나은 미래를 위한 길을 제시할 준비가 되어 있다. 이것의 출발은 공격을 중단시키고 탄도미사일 개발을 멈추며 안전하고 검증가능한 총체적인 비핵화다.
하늘에서 한반도를 바라보면 눈부신 빛이 남쪽에 가득하고 뚫을 수 없는 어둠의 덩어리가 북쪽을 차지하고 있다. 우리는 빛과 번영의 평화의 미래를 원한다. 하지만 우리가 이 같은 빛을 논의할 수 있는 준비가 된 경우는 북한 지도자들이 도발을 멈추고 핵 프로그램을 폐기하는 경우다. 북한의 악한 체제는 한 가지는 맞게 보고 있다. 바로 한 민족이 운명은 영광스럽다는 것이다. 하지만 그 모습이 무엇인지에 대해서는 잘못 알고 있다. 한 민족의 운명은 억압의 굴레 속에서 고통받는 것이 아니라 영과의 자유 속에서 번영하는 것이다.
한국인들이 한반도에서 이룩한 것은 한국의 승리, 그 이상이다. 인류의 정신을 믿는 모든 국가들에게 승리다. 우리가 바라기는 곧 여러분의 북한 형제 자매들이 하나님이 뜻한 인생을 충만히 누리는 것이다. 한국은 우리에게 무엇이 가능한지를 보여줬다. 단지 몇십년 간의 기간 동안 근면, 용기, 재능만을 갖고 여러분은 전쟁으로 폐허가 된 이 땅을 부와 풍부한 문화와 심오한 정신을 갖춘 축복받은 나라로 바꾸어 놓았다. 한국은 모든 가정들이 잘 살고 모든 어린이들이 빛날 수 있는 나라를 만들어냈다. 이러한 한국은 강력하고 위대하게 국가들 사이에 서 있다. 자주적이고 자랑스러우며 평화를 사랑하는 국가들 사이에 있다.
우리는 국민을 존중하고 자유를 소중히 여기며 주권을 간직하고 스스로 운명을 만드는 나라다. 모든 인간의 존엄성을 확인하며 모든 사람들의 완전한 잠재력을 우리는 믿고 있다. 우리는 항상 준비되어 우리 국민의 이해를 보호한다. 잔인한 야심으로부터 국민을 보호한다. 우리는 함께 자유로운 하나의 한국, 안전한 한반도, 가족의 재회를 꿈꾼다. 우리는 남북을 잇는 고속도로, 가족들의 만남, 핵 악몽은 가고 아름다운 평화의 약속이 오는 날을 꿈꾼다. 그날이 올 때까지 우리는 강하고 방심하지 않으며 우리의 눈은 북한에 고정되어 있고 가슴은 모든 한국인들이 자유롭게 살 그날을 위해 기도할 것이다. 감사합니다. 하나님께서 한국 국민들과 미국을 축복하시기를 기원한다.