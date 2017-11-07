These Photos of EXO Chanyeol's Look-alike Girl Will Give You Goosebumps

Chanyeol has a strikingly look-alike sister who is also frequently on air as the news anchor of YTN, a Korean broadcasting company. Chanyeol and his sister Park Yoora have the identical big doe-eyes, and it’s evident to anyone who has come across them that the two are related.

Park Yoora, the news personality and sister of Chanyeol, discussed the little-known side of her brother in an interview last year. “We don’t talk about work that much,” said the older sibling. “I think we tend to assume that we are doing well on our own. But when I told him I moved to a new company, he did tell me that he would get me a car.”

Their resemblance is uncanny.

When asked if she had any “nice things to share about her brother,” she replied that “[Chanyeol] is really gentle and kind. He’s too nice, almost to a fault.”

When Park Yoora Instagrammed a photo of herself in the schoolgirl attire of the audition show Produce 101 broadcast on Mnet, Chanyeol left a hilariously “younger-brotherly” comment, innocuously poking fun at his sister dressed up as a teenage trainee: "I couldn't believe my eyes for a second there."

The two famous siblings had an 'aww' moment when the news anchor sister got to present EXO’s comeback on her show. Fans of EXO congratulated Park Yoora for the delightful coincidence. “I never thought this day would come,” wrote the proud sister on her Instagram.

Photos of Chanyeol’s big sister are as follows. Don't you think their resemblance is uncanny?

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

