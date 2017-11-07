1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

These Photos of EXO Chanyeol's Look-alike Girl Will Give You Goosebumps

중앙일보

입력

Chanyeol has a strikingly look-alike sister who is also frequently on air as the news anchor of YTN, a Korean broadcasting company. Chanyeol and his sister Park Yoora have the identical big doe-eyes, and it’s evident to anyone who has come across them that the two are related.

Park Yoora, the news personality and sister of Chanyeol, discussed the little-known side of her brother in an interview last year. “We don’t talk about work that much,” said the older sibling. “I think we tend to assume that we are doing well on our own. But when I told him I moved to a new company, he did tell me that he would get me a car.”

Their resemblance is uncanny.

When asked if she had any “nice things to share about her brother,” she replied that “[Chanyeol] is really gentle and kind. He’s too nice, almost to a fault.”

When Park Yoora Instagrammed a photo of herself in the schoolgirl attire of the audition show Produce 101 broadcast on Mnet, Chanyeol left a hilariously “younger-brotherly” comment, innocuously poking fun at his sister dressed up as a teenage trainee: "I couldn't believe my eyes for a second there."

The two famous siblings had an 'aww' moment when the news anchor sister got to present EXO’s comeback on her show. Fans of EXO congratulated Park Yoora for the delightful coincidence. “I never thought this day would come,” wrote the proud sister on her Instagram.

Photos of Chanyeol’s big sister are as follows. Don't you think their resemblance is uncanny?

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT