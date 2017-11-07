Big Bang's Taeyang Answers Questions about His Instagram Being Hacked

Taeyang, a member of Big Bang, was swept up in a controversy over his Instagram account being hacked. His latest post was somewhat different from his previous ones.

Taeyang posts unusual photo on Instagram

On November 6th, Taeyang posted a picture featuring a cosmetic brand on his Instagram account. The picture showed a background full of flowers, with a hand holding a bottle of cosmetics. Fans were surprised, as Taeyang mostly posted pictures of his daily life. Taeyang answered his fans' inquiries.

One fan wrote "Is this oppa's(a Korean appellation directed at an older male) hand?" and Taeyang replied, "It's my hand." Taeyang subsequently responded to the flooding comments.

In response to the question "Did someone hack your account?", Taeyang replied, "I wasn't hacked ㅠㅠ(Korean emoticon meaning tears)." To a fan asking "Did you write this?", he answered "Sincerely, as I was supposed to. I followed the manual."

When a fan asked if he read all the comments, Taeyang replied "Probably."

Taeyang also stated that he took the picture himself. In response to the comment "I thought it was an ad," he said, "It is." When a fan said "This is the most confusing moment in my 10 years as a Big Bang fan," he answered, "I'm confused too."

Fans' reactions to Taeyang's random post mostly consist of Taeyang being "cute" or "amusing."