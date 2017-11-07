1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS V and Jin's Charms Will Melt Your Heart

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Fans shower Bangtan Boys (BTS) members with eccentric headbands at fan meetings. This specific phenomenon is due to Suga, a BTS member.

18 stunning photos of BTS with cute headbands

In the past, Suga said "I know that you guys buy this from Daiso(a Korean enterprise that sells miscellaneous goods). Surprise me with something even more peculiar." In response to Suga's sweet provocation, fans turn up with never-seen-before headbands. Such headbands are one of a kind.

J-Hope has a rainbow on his head. Also, he's wearing a headband that has a toy which spreads out when you blow on it. J-Hope's laughter makes you happy as well.

Rap Monster is wearing a pink wig. He also has a headband shaped like a pharaoh.

You can also spot Suga as Medusa. The person you can't recognize in the Buddha mask turns out to be V.

Let's take a look at the 'BTS headband affair' making fans weep tears of joy. V is humoring fans with an eccentric headband. What reminds you of puppy ears is supposed to be pork cutlets.

Headbands reminding you of Halloween is impressive as well.

Many are delighted at the sight of BTS interacting with the fans.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT