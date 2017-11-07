BTS V and Jin's Charms Will Melt Your Heart

Fans shower Bangtan Boys (BTS) members with eccentric headbands at fan meetings. This specific phenomenon is due to Suga, a BTS member.

18 stunning photos of BTS with cute headbands

In the past, Suga said "I know that you guys buy this from Daiso(a Korean enterprise that sells miscellaneous goods). Surprise me with something even more peculiar." In response to Suga's sweet provocation, fans turn up with never-seen-before headbands. Such headbands are one of a kind.

J-Hope has a rainbow on his head. Also, he's wearing a headband that has a toy which spreads out when you blow on it. J-Hope's laughter makes you happy as well.

Rap Monster is wearing a pink wig. He also has a headband shaped like a pharaoh.

You can also spot Suga as Medusa. The person you can't recognize in the Buddha mask turns out to be V.

Let's take a look at the 'BTS headband affair' making fans weep tears of joy. V is humoring fans with an eccentric headband. What reminds you of puppy ears is supposed to be pork cutlets.

Headbands reminding you of Halloween is impressive as well.

Many are delighted at the sight of BTS interacting with the fans.