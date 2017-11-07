1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Suzy Looks Absolutely Stunning Without Makeup

중앙일보

입력

Suzy is the master of "just-woke-up-like-this" beauty. Her gorgeous skin is probably what allows her to look perfect without makeup. Here is a list of three instances in which Suzy looked mind-numbingly beautiful in her natural state.

These gorgeous photos of Suzy will blow your mind.

1. Makeup-free On Air

Suzy is currently starring as the female lead in a TV series titled While You're Sleeping broadcast on SBS. In the scene where she accidentally discusses waxing in front of her crush, Suzy pulls off the makeup-free look like a pro.

With her eyebrows undone, Suzy comically declares: “half of my eyebrows are gone! I’m like Mona Lisa.” If she intended to look silly, she needs to try harder because she still looks gorgeous.

2. She Just Rolled Out of Bed Like This

Suzy is often sighted without makeup on the show Off the REC. SUZY which is broadcast on the official YouTube channel of Dingo Music. She literally rolls out of bed with her makeup off and still manages to look as beautiful as ever.

3. “MAKEAPP”

“MAKEAPP” is a mobile application that allows you to digitally remove makeup from a photo or a video. When fans tried the app on Suzy, her beauty indeed withstood the test of this makeup removing technology.

We are totally blown away by this multi-talented singer-turned-actress’ effortless beauty!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT