Suzy Looks Absolutely Stunning Without Makeup

Suzy is the master of "just-woke-up-like-this" beauty. Her gorgeous skin is probably what allows her to look perfect without makeup. Here is a list of three instances in which Suzy looked mind-numbingly beautiful in her natural state.

These gorgeous photos of Suzy will blow your mind.

1. Makeup-free On Air

Suzy is currently starring as the female lead in a TV series titled While You're Sleeping broadcast on SBS. In the scene where she accidentally discusses waxing in front of her crush, Suzy pulls off the makeup-free look like a pro.

With her eyebrows undone, Suzy comically declares: “half of my eyebrows are gone! I’m like Mona Lisa.” If she intended to look silly, she needs to try harder because she still looks gorgeous.

2. She Just Rolled Out of Bed Like This

Suzy is often sighted without makeup on the show Off the REC. SUZY which is broadcast on the official YouTube channel of Dingo Music. She literally rolls out of bed with her makeup off and still manages to look as beautiful as ever.

3. “MAKEAPP”

“MAKEAPP” is a mobile application that allows you to digitally remove makeup from a photo or a video. When fans tried the app on Suzy, her beauty indeed withstood the test of this makeup removing technology.

We are totally blown away by this multi-talented singer-turned-actress’ effortless beauty!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

