1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

When Played in Reverse, These 4 Songs Give You Goosebumps

중앙일보

입력

When played in reverse, some of our favorite songs convey a totally different message from the original lyrics. This is called 'backmasking'. From time to time, singers and songwriters use 'backmasking' to hide secret messages. Here are some K-pop idol tracks that include 'backmasking'.

People are freaking out over these songs

Bigbang - Let's Not Fall in Love

Bigbang's 'Let's Not Fall in Love', released in Bigbang's MADE SERIES 'E' in 2015, contains the lyrics "Let's not fall in love. We don't really know. I'm a bit afraid. I'm sorry." Such words seem to speak for a timid man, hesitant about love. Two minutes and fifty-two seconds into the song, a woman quietly narrates "You're always like that. Selfish *******." When played in reverse, you can hear "I'm sorry. It's not you. It's me," bearing a secret message which goes along with the original lyrics.

BTS - Outro: Love is Not Over

'Backmasking' is also hidden in 'Outro: Love is Not Over' performed by the boy group Bangtan Boys (BTS). The song is the ninth track of the EP 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1', released in 2015. The rhythmic ticking noises right before the lyrics in reverse restate the last line of the song; "Love hurts and hurts. Breakup hurts even more." This part shows the sensitivity and endeavors of Jungkook, a BTS member, who wrote, composed, and produced the song.

T-ara - Roly-Poly

Girl group T-ara's hit 'Roly-Poly'(2011) has 'backmasking' as well. However, the backmasking was not intended. The lyrics give you goosebumps. At the start of the song, Qri sings "How close are you? Where are you hiding again? Are you wandering around in my heart?" Played backward, you hear "Secretly, I'm ecstatic. I'm [on my] way to kill you."

Mamamoo - NEW YORK

Girl group Mamamoo speaks out to fans in their recent song 'NEW YORK', released in September 2016. After two minutes and twenty seconds, when played in reverse, Hwasa states "Moomoo, I love you." Moomoo is the name of Mamamoo's fan club.

Likewise, singers sometimes use 'backmasking' to hide messages, hoping that fans will uncover them. Discovering secret messages is one of the perks of being a fangirl/fanboy.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT