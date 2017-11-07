When Played in Reverse, These 4 Songs Give You Goosebumps

When played in reverse, some of our favorite songs convey a totally different message from the original lyrics. This is called 'backmasking'. From time to time, singers and songwriters use 'backmasking' to hide secret messages. Here are some K-pop idol tracks that include 'backmasking'.

People are freaking out over these songs

Bigbang - Let's Not Fall in Love

Bigbang's 'Let's Not Fall in Love', released in Bigbang's MADE SERIES 'E' in 2015, contains the lyrics "Let's not fall in love. We don't really know. I'm a bit afraid. I'm sorry." Such words seem to speak for a timid man, hesitant about love. Two minutes and fifty-two seconds into the song, a woman quietly narrates "You're always like that. Selfish *******." When played in reverse, you can hear "I'm sorry. It's not you. It's me," bearing a secret message which goes along with the original lyrics.

BTS - Outro: Love is Not Over

'Backmasking' is also hidden in 'Outro: Love is Not Over' performed by the boy group Bangtan Boys (BTS). The song is the ninth track of the EP 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1', released in 2015. The rhythmic ticking noises right before the lyrics in reverse restate the last line of the song; "Love hurts and hurts. Breakup hurts even more." This part shows the sensitivity and endeavors of Jungkook, a BTS member, who wrote, composed, and produced the song.

T-ara - Roly-Poly

Girl group T-ara's hit 'Roly-Poly'(2011) has 'backmasking' as well. However, the backmasking was not intended. The lyrics give you goosebumps. At the start of the song, Qri sings "How close are you? Where are you hiding again? Are you wandering around in my heart?" Played backward, you hear "Secretly, I'm ecstatic. I'm [on my] way to kill you."

Mamamoo - NEW YORK

Girl group Mamamoo speaks out to fans in their recent song 'NEW YORK', released in September 2016. After two minutes and twenty seconds, when played in reverse, Hwasa states "Moomoo, I love you." Moomoo is the name of Mamamoo's fan club.

Likewise, singers sometimes use 'backmasking' to hide messages, hoping that fans will uncover them. Discovering secret messages is one of the perks of being a fangirl/fanboy.