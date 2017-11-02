This Is Why Jung Joon-young Couldn't Make It to Kim Ju-hyuk's Funeral

There is a reason the singer and entertainer Jung Joon-young, a fellow cast member of the popular reality game show 2 Days & 1 Night, could not make it to the late actor Kim Ju-hyuk’s funeral service in time.

Jun Joon-young and the late Kim Ju-hyuk shared a close bond.

Jung Joon-young had left the country to shoot another reality show Law of the Jungle broadcast on SBS that takes place in the wild, away from the civilization.

As you can imagine, such remote areas are not wired for internet or any other form of telecommunication, and the friends of the actor-entertainer are having difficulties reaching him to notify him of the death of the actor.

On 2 Days & 1 Night, Kim and Jung were coupled as the “bromance” pair, a pairing that was much loved by the fans and viewers of the show.

On the official Instagram account of Jung, fans are flooding the comments, hoping he would come back from the jungle in time for the late actor’s funeral.

Kim Ju-hyuk’s body will leave the funeral home at 10 a.m. on November 2. His body will be placed at an ossuary in the province of Chungnam. Family, fellow actors of the entertainment label Namoo Actors, and girlfriend and co-star of the 2016 film Yourself and Yours will be present to pay tribute and bid farewell to the deceased actor.

Other cast members of 2 Days & 1 Night had paid visit to Kim’s funeral, all of whom seemed noticeably shaken. Actor Cha Tae-hyun, in particular, had stayed at the funeral home for two consecutive days, greeting the visitors.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

