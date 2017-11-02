1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

This Is Why Jung Joon-young Couldn't Make It to Kim Ju-hyuk's Funeral

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

채혜선 기자 
Kim Ju-hyuk and Jun Joon-young on 2 Days & 1 Night

Kim Ju-hyuk and Jun Joon-young on 2 Days & 1 Night

There is a reason the singer and entertainer Jung Joon-young, a fellow cast member of the popular reality game show 2 Days & 1 Night, could not make it to the late actor Kim Ju-hyuk’s funeral service in time.

Jun Joon-young and the late Kim Ju-hyuk shared a close bond.

Kim Ju-hyuk and Jun Joon-young on 2 Days & 1 Night, from the producer of the show Ryu Hojin&#39;s Instagram@hojin.ryu.1

Kim Ju-hyuk and Jun Joon-young on 2 Days & 1 Night, from the producer of the show Ryu Hojin&#39;s Instagram@hojin.ryu.1

Jung Joon-young had left the country to shoot another reality show Law of the Jungle broadcast on SBS that takes place in the wild, away from the civilization.

As you can imagine, such remote areas are not wired for internet or any other form of telecommunication, and the friends of the actor-entertainer are having difficulties reaching him to notify him of the death of the actor.

Jung Joon-young&#39;s Instagram@sun4finger

Jung Joon-young&#39;s Instagram@sun4finger

On 2 Days & 1 Night, Kim and Jung were coupled as the “bromance” pair, a pairing that was much loved by the fans and viewers of the show.

On the official Instagram account of Jung, fans are flooding the comments, hoping he would come back from the jungle in time for the late actor’s funeral.

Portrait of the late actor Kim Ju-hyuk on display at Asan Medical Center, Seoul

Portrait of the late actor Kim Ju-hyuk on display at Asan Medical Center, Seoul

Kim Ju-hyuk’s body will leave the funeral home at 10 a.m. on November 2. His body will be placed at an ossuary in the province of Chungnam. Family, fellow actors of the entertainment label Namoo Actors, and girlfriend and co-star of the 2016 film Yourself and Yours will be present to pay tribute and bid farewell to the deceased actor.

DEFCON, a fellow cast member of the show 2 Days & 1 Night, was seen noticeably shaken at Kim Ju-hyuk&#39;s funeral.

DEFCON, a fellow cast member of the show 2 Days & 1 Night, was seen noticeably shaken at Kim Ju-hyuk&#39;s funeral.

Other cast members of 2 Days & 1 Night had paid visit to Kim’s funeral, all of whom seemed noticeably shaken. Actor Cha Tae-hyun, in particular, had stayed at the funeral home for two consecutive days, greeting the visitors.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT