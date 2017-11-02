1 읽는 중

Can You Guess Why Park Bo-gum Teared Up at Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki's Wedding?

중앙일보

입력

채혜선 기자 
Park Bo-gum swept in emotions as he attends his best friend, Song Joong-ki's wedding.

Park Bo-gum swept in emotions as he attends his best friend, Song Joong-ki&#39;s wedding.

Actor Park Bo-gum was spotted teary-eyed at the Descendants of the Sun stars Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki's wedding.

Actor Park Bo-gum was sighted teary-eyed at the Songs' wedding.

Song Joong-ki and Park Bo-gum are one of the most famous celebrity best friends. Song and Park both belong to the same entertainment label and modeled together for Domino's Pizza Korea.

Park was seen teary-eyed, and unable to hold back his tears.

Park was seen teary-eyed, and unable to hold back his tears.

Park would be the last person on earth to miss Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo's wedding, which took place on October 31, and he attended the celebratory occasion with his heart on his sleeves.

He was seen unable to hold back his tears, and seemed meditative, as though he were reminiscing the good old times.

Park Bo-gum wasn't the only one who shed tears of happiness at the ceremony.

Ock Joo-hyun, a singer and a close friend of the bride, sang the Disney classic A Whole New World for the happy couple and was seen with tears streaming down her cheeks. The groom also cried as he exchanged vows with his wife-to-be. Song Hye-kyo cried as she thanked her mother.

Park Bo-gum played the piano at the ceremony.

Park Bo-gum played the piano at the ceremony.

Park Bo-gum played the piano accompaniment as the singer-turned-actor Park Hyung-sik performed at the after party.

Song shed tears as Park thanked Song in his acceptance speech,

Song shed tears as Park thanked Song in his acceptance speech,

One of the most notable bromance moments of the two is when Song teared up in the audience as Park won the Best Actor award at KBS Drama Awards, 2016. Park did not forget to thank Song Joong-ki in his awards acceptance speech.

Song Hye-kyo smiled as the two "bro's" burst into tears.

Song Hye-kyo smiled as the two &#34;bro&#39;s&#34; burst into tears.

Song Hye-kyo smiled as the two &#34;bro&#39;s&#34; burst into tears.

Song Hye-kyo smiled as the two &#34;bro&#39;s&#34; burst into tears.

Song Hye-kyo, who was also present at the awards ceremony, smiled at her then-boyfriend and now-husband's candid expression of friendship.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

