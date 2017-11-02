1 읽는 중

The Newly-wed Groom Song Joong-ki Pays Tribute to the Late Kim Ju-hyuk

Song Joong-ki paid his respect to the late actor Kim Ju-hyuk.

The Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong-ki attended the late actor Kim Ju-hyuk's funeral service on November 1.

The late actor Kim Ju-hyuk (left) and Song Joong-ki (right)

Song married the actress and Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo the day before, on October 31. The newlyweds were supposed to head to Europe for their honeymoon, but it seems like there had been an adjustment in the schedule to offer condolences to the actor who died in a tragic car accident.

The newlyweds pose for pose for photo.

On October 30, the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen that Kim Ju-hyuk was driving collided with the car in front of it, rushed into the sidewalk causing the car to fall down the stairs. Although he was taken to the hospital, he died at 6:30 p.m. on the day of the accident.

Kim Ju-hyuk&#39;s car had fallen down the stairs, causing it to be overturned.

Kim had won the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Confidential Assignment (2017) at the Seoul Awards only three days before he died.

Portrait of the deceased actor Kim Ju-hyuk

The funeral service for the beloved actor is being held at the Asan Medical Center in Seoul. The body of the actor will leave the funeral home on November 2 and will be placed at an ossuary in the province of Chungnam.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

