The Star Guests at Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki's Wedding

Choi Min-ho and Kim Joon-ho

Choi Min-ho and Kim Joon-ho

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot on the last day of October at a hotel in Seoul.

The guest list was star-studded. Fellow cast members of the TV series Descendants of the Sun such as Kim Jiwon attended the joyful occasion. The producers and writers of the show were present as well.

Choi Ji-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Kim Hee-sun, Kim Jong-kook, Park Hyung-sik of ZE:A were among the stellar attendees. Memoirs of a Geisha star Zhang Ziyi also came to Seoul for the Korean actor couple’s wedding.

The top stars attendees of Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki's wedding are as follows.

Choi Ji-woo

Choi Ji-woo

Kim Hee-sun

Kim Hee-sun

Choi Min-ho

Choi Min-ho

Kim Min-suk

Kim Min-suk

Kim Ji-won

Kim Ji-won

Park Hyung-sik

Park Hyung-sik

Park Bo-young

Park Bo-young

Cha Tae-hyun

Cha Tae-hyun

Yoo Ah-in

Yoo Ah-in

Zhang Zi-yi

Zhang Zi-yi

Park Bo-gum

Park Bo-gum

Kim Joon-ho

Kim Joon-ho

Kim Jong-kook

Kim Jong-kook

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

