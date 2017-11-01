The Star Guests at Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki's Wedding

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot on the last day of October at a hotel in Seoul.

The guest list was star-studded. Fellow cast members of the TV series Descendants of the Sun such as Kim Jiwon attended the joyful occasion. The producers and writers of the show were present as well.

Choi Ji-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Kim Hee-sun, Kim Jong-kook, Park Hyung-sik of ZE:A were among the stellar attendees. Memoirs of a Geisha star Zhang Ziyi also came to Seoul for the Korean actor couple’s wedding.

The top stars attendees of Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki's wedding are as follows.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

