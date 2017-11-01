Which One is Your Favorite? The Wedding Gowns of the Three Top Stars

The actresses Kim Tae-hee, Song Hye-kyo and Jun Ji-hyun are known as "Tae Hye Ji" in Korea. The three are often called the Three Beauties of Korea. As Song Hye-kyo tied the knot with fellow actor Song Joong-ki on October 31, the three of the most popular actresses are now all married.

Two Actresses Who Look Just as Beautiful in Wedding Gowns as Song Hye-kyo

Jun Ji-hyun was first to get married among the three.

Jeon was first to get married among "Tae Hye Ji." She got married to Choi Jun-hyuk who works in finances in April 2012. He is the grandson of the Hanbok designer Lee Young-hee and reportedly works at Bank of America. She gave birth to a son in February last year and is due next January for her second child.

Jeon declined sponsorship for her wedding. The 3-karat-diamond tiara she wore at the wedding was specially designed by Napoleon for the love of his life Josephine. Some say that the tiara is priceless.

The "Jun Ji-hyun Wedding Dress"

Jun Ji-hyun's wedding gowns were designed by the British designer Jenny Packham and the American designer Reem Acra. She wore Jenny Packham's dress at the press conference and Reem Acra's at the ceremony. They both cost about 9,000 dollars. The Jenny Packham gown that she wore at the press conference is referred to as the "Jun Ji-hyun Wedding Dress."

The New Mom Kim Tae-hee

Kim Tae-hee married the singer Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) on January 19. Kim and Rain met at a commercial shoot in 2011 and started dating the year after. On the first day of 2013, the news of their relationship broke out. On October 25, Rain announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram. "Thank you. She is a beautiful princess," said the singer.

The "Kim Tae-hee Dress" Designed by Herself

Kim studied fashion design in college and designed the wedding gown that she wore at her wedding. Her stylist purchased the fabric and customized the dress for Kim Tae-hee. While typical wedding dresses are floor-length, Kim chose a lovely knee-length dress. Many deemed the gown as original and different.

Song Hye-kyo married Song Joong-ki on October 31

Song was the last to get married in the trio. She married actor Song Joong-ki at The Shilla Seoul Hotel on October 31. The wedding was held in private with only 300 guests comprising of close friends and family. There was no press conference, as the two wished. There was no officiator at the wedding. Song Joong-ki's friend from school was the host and the singer Ock Joo-hyun sang. Actor Yoo Ah-in and Lee Kwang-soo recited congratulatory letters. Actor Park Bo-gum played the piano to congratulate the marriage.

The two leave for Europe for their honeymoon on November 1. Their new home is a house in Itaewon, Seoul, that has been recently refurbished.

Song Hye-kyo's Elegant Satin Dress

Song wore the world-renowned designer Christian Dior's wedding gown. Everyone admired the elegant satin gown, a source reported.

With Song's marriage, all three of "Tae Hye Ji" are married now. We wish the three actresses would continue to be loved both as celebrities and as wives and mothers.