Stunning Photos from the Fairytale Wedding of Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki

The on-screen couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot in real life on the last day of October at a hotel in Seoul.

The wedding buzz began when the couple announced their engagement via a joint statement through their agencies, United Artists Agency (UAA) and Blossom Entertainment. As disclosed previously, the couple’s wedding was an intimate affair among close friends and family.

Their wedding was nothing short of a fairy tale.

Keeping the wedding private was a difficult task with the whole world watching. Although the wedding venue was carefully shielded by security guards and fences, the press and onlookers crowded the vicinity.

There was no officiator at the Songs’ wedding. Song Joong-ki’s long-time friend from school hosted the ceremony, and Song Hye-kyo best friend and singer Ock Joo-hyun sang the Disney classic A Whole New World – a song the bride and groom picked out together. As the song filled the hall, the newlyweds became teary-eyed.

Actor Yoo Ah-in and entertainer Lee Kwang-soo, both close friends of the couple, each recited a congratulatory address. Actor Park Bo-gum played the piano.

The guest list was star-studded. Fellow cast members of the TV series Descendants of the Sun such as Kim Jiwon attended the joyful occasion. The producers and writers of the show were present as well.

Choi Ji-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Kim Hee-sun, Kim Jong-kook, Park Hyung-sik of ZE:A and Lee Donghae of Super Junior were among the stellar attendees. Memoirs of a Geisha star Zhang Ziyi also came to Seoul for the Korean actor couple’s wedding.

The two are heading to Europe for their honeymoon, and their new home will be in Itaewon, Seoul, which is reported to be worth about 9 million dollars. Their wedding photoshoot took place in San Francisco.