1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Stunning Photos from the Fairytale Wedding of Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki

중앙일보

입력

이정봉 기자 
Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo released the official wedding photo through their agency.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo released the official wedding photo through their agency.

The on-screen couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot in real life on the last day of October at a hotel in Seoul.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot on October 30.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot on October 30.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot on October 30.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot on October 30.

The wedding buzz began when the couple announced their engagement via a joint statement through their agencies, United Artists Agency (UAA) and Blossom Entertainment. As disclosed previously, the couple’s wedding was an intimate affair among close friends and family.

Their wedding was nothing short of a fairy tale.

Keeping the wedding private was a difficult task with the whole world watching. Although the wedding venue was carefully shielded by security guards and fences, the press and onlookers crowded the vicinity.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot on October 30.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot on October 30.

There was no officiator at the Songs’ wedding. Song Joong-ki’s long-time friend from school hosted the ceremony, and Song Hye-kyo best friend and singer Ock Joo-hyun sang the Disney classic A Whole New World – a song the bride and groom picked out together. As the song filled the hall, the newlyweds became teary-eyed.

Actor Yoo Ah-in and entertainer Lee Kwang-soo, both close friends of the couple, each recited a congratulatory address. Actor Park Bo-gum played the piano.

The guest list was star-studded. Fellow cast members of the TV series Descendants of the Sun such as Kim Jiwon attended the joyful occasion. The producers and writers of the show were present as well.

Choi Ji-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Kim Hee-sun, Kim Jong-kook, Park Hyung-sik of ZE:A and Lee Donghae of Super Junior were among the stellar attendees. Memoirs of a Geisha star Zhang Ziyi also came to Seoul for the Korean actor couple’s wedding.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot on October 30.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot on October 30.

The two are heading to Europe for their honeymoon, and their new home will be in Itaewon, Seoul, which is reported to be worth about 9 million dollars. Their wedding photoshoot took place in San Francisco.

By Bongbong and Arin Kimvoomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT