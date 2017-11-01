An Anonymous Fortune-teller Prophesies IU’s Future

Do you believe that our fates are written in the stars?

Is it really all in the stars?

You may think that the ‘craft’ of fortune-telling is a mere mumbo-jumbo, but one self-proclaimed clairvoyant in Korea is insisting that he (or she) has got IU’s future all figured out.

Korea has its own version of fortunetelling called sajupalja, often referred to as saju for short. To help you better understand, here is a quick introduction to the Korean art of reading the future:

Saju takes a person’s birth year, month, day and time to derive eight letters, from which one can read his or her destiny. The principle of reading one’s destiny from one’s birth date is quite akin to that of the Western astrology.



Sajupalja translates to four pillars and eight letters. One’s birth year, month, day and time each serves as a pillar, and each pillar is comprised of two letters, leaving you with eight letters in total. Each letter is either yin or yang and is imbued with one of the five forces of nature: water, metal, earth, fire, and wood. Also, each pillar symbolizes one of the twelve zodiac animal signs: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

IU was born in the year of the rooster, and interestingly enough, she was also born on the day of the rooster. What does this mean? According to saju, a person who is born on the day of the rooster has a lot of financial luck and will amass a fortune early in her life. In essence, she will never fall short of money. She is also universally adored and when she is in trouble, those around her will come to her rescue. The description seems to befit IU.

Below is an excerpt from the said prediction of IU’s future:

IU was born with a saju that provides her with a limitless supply of financial wealth. She will be even more affluent in her late twenties. All the workings of the universe will conspire to make her prosperous. Once she turns twenty-seven, she will be greeted by a tremendous amount of wealth. Her success today is nothing compared to that which awaits her. She will attain the greatest honor of her life in 2019. In other words, she has the saju of a reigning queen of a nation. It leaves me rather speechless how fortunate she is. All the world worships her.

To cut the long story short, IU has a bright future ahead of her, says the saju reader. Her lucky year seems to be the year she turns twenty-seven, which is only two years away. Apparently, IU is destined for even greater luck in the twenty-seventh year of her life. Many are surprised that IU, already one of the most well-known singer with a career that is arguably second to none, still has room to step up.

What is going to happen in the year IU turns twenty-seven? Only time will tell.