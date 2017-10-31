1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Red Velvet's Irene and BTS' Jin Are Obsessed with an Odd-looking Pair of Sandals

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

채혜선 기자 
Jin of BTS and Irene of Red Velvet

Jin of BTS and Irene of Red Velvet

Irene and Jin share a rather peculiar taste in footwear. Are they an item? Nope. They just love to wear this clunky and odd-looking pair of acupressure sandals. The two twenty-something stars encourage those around to try these massage shoes on mainly for their health benefits.

Irene is frequently spotted wearing her acupressure sandals.

Irene is frequently spotted wearing her acupressure sandals.

Irene's acupressure sandals ,Photo: GS Shop

Irene's acupressure sandals ,Photo: GS Shop

Irene has been spotted on several occasions wearing her acupressure sandals both on and off air. Last June, Irene made a guest appearance on Men on a Mission on JTBC, where she discussed her love of these sandals with pointy things on the soles. She explained that not only do the tiny pebbles on the soles massage the feet, they also give 4 cm of extra height boost.

They literally walk on stones.

Irene surprised all jump roping in acupressure sandals on Men on a Mission, JTBC

Irene surprised all jump roping in acupressure sandals on Men on a Mission, JTBC

“I made these sandals a thing among the members and the staffs,” she said. According to Irene, the best advantage of the acupressure sandals is their ability to alleviate leg swelling. She was so accustomed to the pressure on the soles of her feet that she could jump rope while wearing a pair.

Bang Si-hyuk, the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted a picture of the acupressure sandals he got from Jin.

Bang Si-hyuk, the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted a picture of the acupressure sandals he got from Jin.

Another star who is a champion of acupressure sandals is Jin of Bangtan Boys.

Bang Si-hyuk, the and CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted a picture of a pair that was gifted to him from Jin. “Jin got me this pair of acupressure sandals,” the Bangtan Boys’ boss showed off.

Jin sports his favorite pair of slippers.

Jin sports his favorite pair of slippers.

Jin likewise disclosed his reason for wearing this footwear: to lessen the swelling of the calves.

Beauty YouTuber Doenda picked Jin's acupressure sandals as one of her favorite items to relieve leg swelling.

Beauty YouTuber Doenda picked Jin's acupressure sandals as one of her favorite items to relieve leg swelling.

One beauty vlogger called Doenda picked acupressure sandals as one of the top three items that relieve leg swelling.  

Beauty YouTuber Doenda discussing the acupressure sandals that Jin was wearing. ,www.youtube.com/channel/UCrj7CWIm1UvoeRM6kXld74g

Beauty YouTuber Doenda discussing the acupressure sandals that Jin was wearing. ,www.youtube.com/channel/UCrj7CWIm1UvoeRM6kXld74g

“I got myself a pair because of Jin,” said the YouTuber. “It costs about 16 dollars a pair.”

  She warned that first-timers might find it difficult to walk around in these shoes and advised her viewers to put on socks until the pain becomes tolerable.

By Gothesun and Arin Kimkim.arin@joongang.co.kr

 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT