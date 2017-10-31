Red Velvet's Irene and BTS' Jin Are Obsessed with an Odd-looking Pair of Sandals

Irene and Jin share a rather peculiar taste in footwear. Are they an item? Nope. They just love to wear this clunky and odd-looking pair of acupressure sandals. The two twenty-something stars encourage those around to try these massage shoes on mainly for their health benefits.

Irene has been spotted on several occasions wearing her acupressure sandals both on and off air. Last June, Irene made a guest appearance on Men on a Mission on JTBC, where she discussed her love of these sandals with pointy things on the soles. She explained that not only do the tiny pebbles on the soles massage the feet, they also give 4 cm of extra height boost.

They literally walk on stones.

“I made these sandals a thing among the members and the staffs,” she said. According to Irene, the best advantage of the acupressure sandals is their ability to alleviate leg swelling. She was so accustomed to the pressure on the soles of her feet that she could jump rope while wearing a pair.

Another star who is a champion of acupressure sandals is Jin of Bangtan Boys.

Bang Si-hyuk, the and CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted a picture of a pair that was gifted to him from Jin. “Jin got me this pair of acupressure sandals,” the Bangtan Boys’ boss showed off.

Jin likewise disclosed his reason for wearing this footwear: to lessen the swelling of the calves.

One beauty vlogger called Doenda picked acupressure sandals as one of the top three items that relieve leg swelling.

“I got myself a pair because of Jin,” said the YouTuber. “It costs about 16 dollars a pair.”

She warned that first-timers might find it difficult to walk around in these shoes and advised her viewers to put on socks until the pain becomes tolerable.