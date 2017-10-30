Actor Kim Joo-hyuk Dies at 45 in a Car Accident

Actor Kim Joo-hyuk died in a car accident in Seoul, Korea.

The car he was driving had fallen down the stairs, and although the actor was moved to the hospital, his death was confirmed by the police department.

While Kim built most of his career acting on screen, he was also loved as a cast member of one of the most popular and longest-running reality game show 2 Days & 1 Night broadcast on KBS.

The 45-year-old actor had previously disclosed his intention to marry his girlfriend Lee Yoo-young, a fellow actress who is 17 years younger than he.

Condolences from fans are flooding in as the tragic news spread.