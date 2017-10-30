1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Actor Kim Joo-hyuk Dies at 45 in a Car Accident

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Actor Kim Joo-hyuk dies in a car accident in Seoul, Korea.

Actor Kim Joo-hyuk dies in a car accident in Seoul, Korea.

Actor Kim Joo-hyuk died in a car accident in Seoul, Korea.

The car he was driving had fallen down the stairs, and although the actor was moved to the hospital, his death was confirmed by the police department.

While Kim built most of his career acting on screen, he was also loved as a cast member of one of the most popular and longest-running reality game show 2 Days & 1 Night broadcast on KBS.

Kim Joo-hyuk (left) and girlfriend Lee Yoo-young (right) in the film Yourself and Yours (2016)

Kim Joo-hyuk (left) and girlfriend Lee Yoo-young (right) in the film Yourself and Yours (2016)

The 45-year-old actor had previously disclosed his intention to marry his girlfriend Lee Yoo-young, a fellow actress who is 17 years younger than he.

Condolences from fans are flooding in as the tragic news spread.

By Arin Kimkim.arin@joongang.co.kr 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT