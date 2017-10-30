G-Dragon's Six Celebrity "Gal Pals"

The K-Pop icon G-Dragon’s “gal pals” are A-list celebrities.

1. IU

The special bond between IU and G-Dragon began when G-Dragon featured on the title track of IU’s album Palette released in April. “A kid who is always loved – that’s you,” he wrote and rapped the lyrics dedicated to IU on the track. IU returned his friendship by making a guest appearance on G-Dragon’s concert tour in Seoul last June. G-Dragon also promised to attend IU’s concert that is planned to take place this coming December.

2. Suzy

G-Dragon and Suzy displayed their friendship in public by engaging in a humorous banter on Twitter. When Suzy complimented G-Dragon’s then-newest song Black in a tweet, G-Dragon responded, “Then go buy it,” to which Suzy replied, “You go buy Had Enough Parties first.” Had Enough Parties is the 2013 album title of Jin Young Park, Suzy’s boss and producer. The unexpected friendship between the two surprised and delighted the fans.

3. Sulli

The famed former girl group member has frequently been spotted at a number of G-Dragon’s public events. She went to G-Dragon’s party in Paris held last January and attended his June concert in Seoul. The two are reported to be best friends.

4. Kim Hee-sun

The 90s star Kim Hee-sun and G-Dragon are certainly an odd pair. The two met and bonded at the actress Park Han-byul’s birthday party. On their first encounter, Kim told the singer-songwriter to call her “granny” as a joke because of the big age gap. To this day, G-Dragon calls her “granny,” which has become an inside joke between the two.

5. Lee Min-jung

In January, the president of YG Food posted a photo of G-Dragon, Lee Min-jung, and herself on Instagram. Fans commented that G-Dragon and Lee seem like siblings.

6. Park Han-byul

Park Han-byul and G-Dragon used to be in the same agency, and have been friends ever since. G-Dragon calls the actress “Byuri,” and they share an intimate friendship according to a source.

