Can You Guess the First Thing Kim Taehee and Rain Did after the Birth of Their Child?

After the celebrity couple became parents, the first thing they did was bank the umbilical cord blood.

According to the singer’s agency, Rain Company, Kim Taehee and Rain welcomed their daughter to the world on October 25. Rain announced via his Instagram account with a picture of a pair of baby socks:

Thank you. She is a beautiful princess. We will raise her to be a helpful presence in the world.

The ‘umbilical cord blood’ is placental blood that is attached to the umbilical cord, and is used to treat various types of medical conditions. In Korea, many parents keep the cord blood after childbirth to use in case of emergency.

According to a source close to the couple, Rain has always wanted a daughter and is delighted that his wish came true.

Kim and Rain wedded at a Catholic church in Seoul last January after five years of dating.