1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Can You Guess the First Thing Kim Taehee and Rain Did after the Birth of Their Child?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

The star couple Rain and Kim Taehee.

The star couple Rain and Kim Taehee.

After the celebrity couple became parents, the first thing they did was bank the umbilical cord blood.

from Rain&#39;s official Instagram account (@rain_oppa)

from Rain&#39;s official Instagram account (@rain_oppa)

According to the singer’s agency, Rain Company, Kim Taehee and Rain welcomed their daughter to the world on October 25. Rain announced via his Instagram account with a picture of a pair of baby socks:

The first thing these first-time parents did for their baby daughter

Thank you. She is a beautiful princess. We will raise her to be a helpful presence in the world.

The ‘umbilical cord blood’ is placental blood that is attached to the umbilical cord, and is used to treat various types of medical conditions. In Korea, many parents keep the cord blood after childbirth to use in case of emergency.

According to a source close to the couple, Rain has always wanted a daughter and is delighted that his wish came true.

Kim and Rain wedded at a Catholic church in Seoul last January after five years of dating.

The couple wedded at a Catholic church in Seoul last January.

The couple wedded at a Catholic church in Seoul last January.

By Arin Kim kim.arin@joongang.co.kr

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT