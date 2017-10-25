Actress Admired for Her Support for Her Cancer-battling Boyfriend

We know Woo-Bin Kim as the teenage heir who swept us off our feet with his brooding, bad boy charm in The Heirs (2013).

The celebrity couple is staying strong through tough times

On May 24, his agency Sidus HQ saddened the fans with the news of his diagnosis with nasopharyngeal cancer, a rare type of cancer that is found in only 1 in every 100,000 people.

The agency gave further update on July 28 that the actor completed the first round of chemotherapy and, to reassure the worried fans, stated that there is no drastic change in the actor’s appearance apart from 20 pounds of weight loss.

Mina Shin, the actress whose relationship with Kim had been confirmed in July of 2015, disclosed through her agency that she is helping him get through the rough times, expressing her unwavering support. While no further public statement has been made surrounding the couple, she has been sighted accompanying him around the hospital ever since.

It has been reported that Shin makes frequent visit to the hospital when she is not busy with her schedule. One source who spotted the couple at the hospital commented that “the two are seen smiling despite the tough situation they are in, and everyone is sending them best wishes.”

After the news of his cancer diagnosis, one fake Instagram account by an unidentified user parading as the actor caused a public stir. Kim’s agency responded that the actor does not engage in any activities online, and that his time is fully committed to treatment for the time being.