1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Can We Guess The Dating Style of the Three Major Girl Groups from Their Lyrics?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

채혜선 기자 
&#39;Blackpink&#39; Jennie, &#39;Twice&#39; Tzuyu and &#39;Red Velvet&#39; Irene.

&#39;Blackpink&#39; Jennie, &#39;Twice&#39; Tzuyu and &#39;Red Velvet&#39; Irene.

SM, YG, and JYP are often called the ‘Big 3 Entertainment Management Agencies’ of South Korea. It is hardly an overstatement to say that these three agencies lead the Korean Idol industry. The three girl groups that represent each agency - Red Velvet, Twice, and Blackpink - are internationally adored. An analysis of the groups' lyrics reveals three distinct types of girls in love as if spoken by three different personas.

Comparing different types of "girl in love" as seen in the lyrics of the girl groups of three major agencies

SM Entertainment - Red Velvet

Red Velvet, Ice Cream Cake MV

Red Velvet, Ice Cream Cake MV

When I see you I love you so much that I can’t control myself. I can’t stop thinking about you, and I’ve decided I’m doing this my way. You try to avoid me but I’ve already aimed my Cupid’s arrow at you. In the end you will fall for me and leave everything up to me. Don’t say no and come closer. Yes, that’s what I’m talking about! 

“You look at me, and you look at me again enraptured” - Ice Cream Cake (2015)
“I think about you all day/ But I still can’t figure out what to do with you” - Dumb Dumb (2015)
“Put me under your spell and put me in danger” - Rookie (2017)

Red Velvet, Rookie MV

Red Velvet, Rookie MV

Red Velvet seems like the type of girl who is casting a spell on her crush to love her back. Her love is like magic and she is confident that she and her crush are destined for each other. Red Velvet is the portrait of a girl deeply and madly in love. Her world is totally different now that she is in love.

JYP Entertaiment - Twice

Twice, TT MV

Twice, TT MV

I like you so much but since a girl cannot let a boy know how she feels so easily, I’m going to send you a signal instead of telling you. So why don't you take the hint and make the first move? You are so bad if you don’t notice all the signals I'm sending you. But I won’t let you in my heart until I’m sure. Knock on the door to my heart tomorrow and again the day after that. I will be waiting for you.

“Make me go Ooh Aah, like I can’t move” – Ooh Aah (2015)
“A girl can’t give her heart too easily/ That way you will like me even more” – Cheer Up (2016)
“Knock on my door so my heart will open up” – Knock Knock (2017)

Twice, Cheer Up MV

Twice, Cheer Up MV

Twice is the type of girl who is intent on not letting her crush know how she feels. She likes to wait until he makes the first move.

YG Entertainment - Blackpink

Blackpink, Boombayah MV

Blackpink, Boombayah MV

When I see you my heart beats so fast it could catch fire. I can’t put out the flame of our love. Tonight I want to dance with you and I’m going to give you my everything. So stop thinking and hug me tight like I’m going to pop. Kiss me like it’s a lie, like it’s our last night, like there’s no tomorrow. OPPA!

“You are too beautiful/ I can’t get you off my mind” – Whistle (2016)
“You tease me/ I can’t turn it off/ Our love is like playing with fire” – Playing with Fire (2016)
“Kiss me like it’s a lie, As if I’m your last love” – As if It’s Your Last (2017)

Blackpink on stage

Blackpink on stage

Blackpink is fierce. She often compares her love to fire. She is full of passion. Their lyrics tell the impassioned message that their love is their first and their last.

Fans analyze that the lyrics of the three girl groups reveal three distinct personalities that the agencies are trying to personify through their groups.

By Gothesun and Kim Arinecho@joongang.co.kr

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT