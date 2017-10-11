[TONG]국제기구, 어떻게 들어가지?

by 홍채록

여러분은 ‘국제기구’하면 뭐가 먼저 생각나나요? ‘입사하기 정말 어렵고 경쟁이 치열할 거야,’ ‘주로 테러, 전쟁, 가난 같은 글로벌한 이슈에 대한 방안을 제시하는 곳 아니야?’라는 생각이 떠오르죠? 많은 사람이 국제기구에서 하는 일을 어렴풋이 짐작은 하지만, 정작 국제기구에서 실질적으로 하는 일이 무엇인지, 어떤 역할을 하는지에 대해 명확하게 아는 사람은 거의 없습니다. Union of International Associations에 따르면 현재, 전 세계에는 무려 6만8000개의 국제기구가 운영되고 있는데 말이죠. 그래서 World Bank(세계은행)에서 근무 중인 최용준 씨를 만나 국제기구에서 하는 일을 취재했습니다. 기사는 영어로도 볼 수 있습니다.

#인터뷰에 앞서 청소년기자 본인이 국제학을 전공하려는 목표가 있고, 그 꿈을 향해 한 발씩 다가가는 데 노력을 기울이는 고등학생이라는 점을 명시하려 합니다. 두 분과의 인터뷰를 통해 꿈을 향해 가는 항해에 속도를 가할 수 있는 원동력을 얻었기 때문에, UN과 그 산하기구 등에서 일하고 싶다는 목표를 가진, 저와 같은 꿈을 꾸는 많은 청소년이 이 기사를 천천히 읽어보길 바랍니다.

World Bank Atrium에 선 홍채록 청소년기자.

5월 31일에 워싱턴D.C에 위치한 World Bank 본사에서 인터뷰를 진행했다. World Bank는 산하에 IBRD, IDA, IFC, MIGA, ICSID 다섯 개의 조직을 두고 있고, 그 중 IBRD/IDA 두 곳만 World Bank라고 불린다.

최용준 씨(오른쪽)와 인터뷰하는 홍채록 TONG청소년기자.

-World Bank는 무엇이고 세계에 어떤 기여를 하나요?

“세계은행은 회원국에서 출자나 채권 발행 등으로 저리로 개발도상국가에 자금을 지원하는 역할을 하고 있고, 이외에도 세계 경제 및 개별 국가들에 필요한 정책 자문 등의 역할을 하기도 해요. 국제통화기금(IMF), 세계무역기구(WTO)와 함께 3대 국제경제기구로 꼽히는데, 영향력으로 봤을 때는 IMF와 함께 세계 경제의 양대산맥을 이루죠. 국제부흥개발은행(IBRD)과 국제개발협회(IDA)로 구성되어 있어요. 세계은행은 World Bank Group의 일원이기도 하죠..”

-World Bank에서 어떤 일을 하나요?

“인사부서에서 일하고 있어요. Human Resources Business Partner로, 제가 담당하고 있는 부서의 인원 계획, 채용 관리, 성과 관리, 경력 관리, 인사규정에 관한 조언 등 인사에 관련된 전반적인 일들을 총괄 책임하죠. 현재 담당하는 부서는 500명 정도 규모의 큰 조직입니다. 인사 부서 내에는 제가 맡고 있는 직무 외에도 여러 다양한 직무가 있는데, 전 세계 약 150여개에 사무소에서 일하는 1만4000여 명의 직원 숫자를 생각하면 그 업무의 범위와 복잡성을 쉽게 상상할 수 있을 거예요.”

-제 목표 중 하나는 국제기구에서 인턴으로 일하는 것입니다. World Bank에서 인턴을 선택하는 기준이 무엇이고 이를 위해 어떠한 준비를 하는 것이 좋을까요?

“우리 기구의 인턴이 되는 건 쉽지 않죠. 믿기 어려울 정도의 높은 경쟁률을 뚫어야 해요. 주로 지원자를 선별할 때 석사나 박사 학위를 어느 대학에서 받았는지를 주로 봐요. 이곳에 지원하기 전 다른 재단에서 실질적인 일을 해보고 튼튼하고 장기적인 네트워크를 형성하는 것이 좋아요. 단기적인 컨설턴트로 근무하며 경험을 쌓은 후 저희 기구에 인턴을 하기 위해 옮기는 사람들도 있습니다.”

-World Bank에 입사하기 위한 통로에는 어떤 것들이 있나요?

“가장 명성있는 통로는 YP(Young Professional Program)를 이용하는 겁니다. 이름에서 유추할 수 있듯이, 이 프로그램은 만 32세 이하가 지원 자격이예요. 이 프로그램에 합격하면 지원 시에 석사 이상의 학력이 요구됩니다. 매년 수천 명의 지원자 중 30~40명의 합격자를 뽑는 만큼 합격자들의 수준이 상당히 높죠. 합격시 직무 Rotation을 포함하여 다양한 경험을 할 수 있고, Director 이상의 많은 고위직에 계신 분들 중에는 이 프로그램 출신인 분들이 많이 있습니다. 대부분 경제학이나 사회과학 분야 박사과정을 마친 분들이 많이 계시는데, 최소 5년 이상 걸리는 프로그램을 만 32세가 되기 전에 완료한다는 것이 절대 쉬운 일이 아니죠.”

[사진=World Bank 홈페이지]

-조직 내의 직급 체계는 어떻게 이루어져 있나요?

“직무에 따라 A~K Grade까지 나뉘는데, A~D Grade는 Assistant, E Grade는 Analyst로 분류가 되고, F Grade부터 전문가로 구분이 되는데, F~G Grade가 대부분의 중요한 실무를 담당하는 사람들이라고 생각하면 돼요. H Grade 이상부터는 그 요구되는 역할과 전문성이 상당히 높고 커지기 때문에 자리의 숫자도 제한적이고, 승진하는 것이 쉽지 않습니다.”

-박사 학위를 보유하고 있는 것이 좋다고 말씀하셨는데, 일할 때 크게 작용하나요?

“직무가 무엇인지에 따라 다르다고 볼 수 있죠. 박사 학위를 가지고 있다는 것 자체가 직무 수행 능력을 결정짓는 것은 아니지만, 특정 직업군에서는 박사 학위를 가진 만큼 해당 분야에 대한 전문 지식을 가지고 있는 것이 큰 영향을 끼치죠. 예를 들어, 한 나라에 수력발전 시설 건설을 위해 차관이나 보조금을 제공한다고 가정하면, 그 수력발전 시설이 가지고 오게 될 경제 발전 효과, 고용 촉진 효과, 환경적 영향, 주변 커뮤니티에 대한 영향 뿐만 아니라 그 설비의 발전 용량, 설계, 시공사 선정 등 모든 분야에 대해 관여하기 때문에 각 분야에 전문 지식과 경험을 가진 사람들을 많이 필요로 합니다. World Bank에서는 이 외에도 수많은 영역에서 다양한 프로젝트를 진행하고 있기 때문에 상상할 수 없을 정도로 다양한 분야의 많은 전문가들을 필요로 합니다.”

국제 기구와 관련 전문가와의 인터뷰를 마친 후, 국제 공무원이 되고자 하는 꿈이 확실해졌습니다. 세상에 그 어떤 것도 쉽게 이루어지는 건 없다는 걸 잘 알고 있지만, 다가오는 미래 어딘가에 분명 모두에게 각자 들어오길 기다리는 열린 문이 있을 거라고 확신합니다. 저와 같은 배를 타는 분들에게 이 기사가 어떤 영향을 미쳤을까요. 초롱초롱한 눈이 더욱 번뜩 뜨이는 계기를 마련했으면 좋겠네요. 모두 각자의 꿈이 꿈틀거리고 있는 섬으로 가는 항해의 성공을 기원합니다!

What comes to your mind when you think of International Organizations? ‘It must be an extremely competitive and hard place to get into,’ ‘Don’t they usually work on coming up with solutions and answers for global issues like terror, war, poverty, and so on?’. Most of us have the gist of what these organizations and the people who work for them do; well, that is only the bluntest idea you can pursue in your mind by conjugating the words ‘International’ and ‘Organization’. Yet, not many of us are confident in accurately explaining the actual work going on in these places, nor do we know the exact role of each divisions. There are about approximately 68,000 international organizations (both active and inactive) around the world, according to the Union of International Associations (UIA). Now it is time for us to discover the reality of these organizations, hidden behind the curtains. Let us deeply explore two of them by taking a look at an interview done with an actual employee of World Bank.

#Before we go into the interview, I want to mind readers that I am a student who hopes to study international studies some day in the future and is proceeding step by step towards my goal. These interviews that I was able to have gave me a bigger inspiration and motivation to accelerate my procedure. If any one of you is aiming at the same goal-becoming an international official who works in the main department of an international organization such as ones under UN- follow along carefully throughout the article. Who knows whether this might become a motor of your own goals? So, let’s get started.

I had a chance to meet Yong Joon Choi who works in World Bank. Riding the subway, walking across the streets of D.C., I arrived at the main branch of World Bank on the 31st of May. As we have learned from the first interview, World Bank Group is an international bank group that is the mainstream of all the branches under it, like IBRD, IDA, IFC, MIGA, and ICSID. Only two of them: IBRD and IDA are called the World Bank..

-What is World Bank and what are some of the main things it does to contribute globally?

“It is basically an international financial institution that provides loans to countries of the world for capital programs. It comprises two institutions: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and the International Development Association (IDA). Our organization is a component of the World Bank Group.”

-Now that I learned what World Bank does, what is your role as a person who works here?

“First of all, I work in the Human Resource Department. As a Human Resources Business Partner, I am responsible for the overall work regarding planning the number of members of the department I am in charge of, employment, outcome, career management, and advice about human resource related rules. I am responsible for a big organization which consists of 500 employees. In the human resource department, there are many other roles other than what I do, which you will be able to get the concept of how complex and how vast the range of this job is when you think of the 14,000 employees working around the world in over 150 workplaces. ”

-One of my goal is to work as an intern in an international organization. What is World Bank’s standard of selecting an intern and what kinds of curriculums are required

“Just to apply as an intern in our organization is never an easy or simple process. We have an unbelievable competition rate first of all. We usually take a look at which college the applicant received his or her graduate and doctors degree. It is also important to have a long-term connection and network with people while practically working in another organization. There are people who become an intern in our organization after working as a short-term consultant and gaining experience in a different association. ”

-In what ways can you enter this workplace in terms of programs or opportunities?

“The most prestigious way would be through YP (Young Professional Program). As you can tell from the name, this is a program that allows only people under age 32 to apply. In order to apply for this program, you are required to have a higher level of education with at least a graduate degree. All the people who are selected are very intelligent regarding the fact that only 30~40 people are accepted among the thousands of applicants. After your acceptance, you are offered a variety of experiences such as job rotation. Many of whom are currently in a very high level have entered the organization through this program. Most of them have a Doctors degree in the economic or social-science field. You can tell this is very difficult regarding the completion of the program in 5 years before you turn 32. ”

-I would like to ask you about the rank structure. How is it categorized?

“It is divided from A Grade to K Grade according to the level of job. A-D Grade are categorized as Assistants, E Grade as Analysts, and professionals starting from F Grade. The people who are in Grades F-G are mostly ones who are in charge of very important practical jobs. Because the role and profession required from H Grade and higher is very big, the number of seats is extremely limited and difficult to be promoted.”

-You told me that it is good to have a PH.D, what is that it is such a big deal when working?

-“It differs according to which job you are required to do. The Doctors degree itself is not what defines the capability of job achievement, but obtaining the degree certainly has a huge impact regarding the professional knowledge in the specific field. For instance, if a charter or supplementary money is offered to construct a waterpower generation station, people with professional knowledge and experience are needed because they consider everything regarding the system’s economic development effect, employment prosper effect, environmental influence, the influence on the community, the amount of electricity generation, selecting the construction company and etc. There is an endless amount of employees needed for all these variety of projects from different fields dealt in World Bank.

After having done an interview with an expert in this field, I was able to specify and be even more motivated about my dream of becoming an international government official. Nothing can be accomplished easily as it may seem, but there is always an open door somewhere in the future waiting for you to come in. So, how did this article affect those of you who are on the same boat as I am? Hope you were definitely enlightened by it. Everyone, good luck on your journey towards your land of dreams!

글·사진=홍채록(미국 McLean High School 11) TONG청소년기자