카터 전 대통령 "북핵 해결 위해 美, 고위급 특사 파견해야"

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 대북 협상 무용론을 거듭 피력하며 군사적 대응 경고 수위를 높이는 가운데 지미 카터(93) 전 미국 대통령의 최근 언론 기고문이 주목받고 있다. 요약하면 전쟁 가능성까지 제기되는 북핵·미사일 위기 해결을 위해선 미국 정부가 평양에 고위급 특사를 파견할 필요가 있다는 내용이다.

WP 기고문서 "북, 완전한 비핵화에 동의 안할 듯" #군사공격·강력 경제제재 해법에도 부정적 견해

카터 전 대통령은 지난 4일(현지시간) 미국 일간지 워싱턴포스트(WP) 기고를 통해 “북한이 완전한 비핵화에 동의할 가능성은 남아있지 않다”면서 “미국의 다음 조치는 평화협상을 위해 평양에 고위급 대표단을 보내겠다고 제안하거나 북한과 한국, 미국, 중국 등이 참여하는 국제회담이 상호 수용 가능한 장소에서 열리는 것을 지지하는 것이 돼야 한다"라고 주장했다.

카터 전 대통령은 1994년 미국의 영변 핵시설 폭격 위기 때 전격 방북해 북·미 합의 물꼬를 텄던 경험이 있다. 이를 포함 북한을 세 차례 방문했던 그는 북한 지도자들이 항상 요구했던 것이 1953년 맺은 정전협정을 대체할 영구적 평화협정 체결을 위한 미국과의 직접 대화였다고 강조했다. 그에 따르면 "그들(북한)이 바라는 것은 제재의 종결과 북한에 대한 군사공격은 없을 것이라는 보장, 국제사회와의 궁극적 관계 정상화"이며 "북한 지도자들의 최우선 순위는 체제 유지와 외부의 통제에서 가능한 한 자유로운 것"이다.

카터 전 대통령은 "우리는 또 다른 한국전쟁의 가능성이 큰 상황에 직면해있다"고 우려하면서 “북한 핵시설에 대한 군사공격이나 좀 더 강력한 경제제재 등은 현재의 위기를 끝낼 즉각적인 길이 되지 못한다”고 지적했다. 다음은 카터의 WP 기고문 ‘내가 북한 지도자에게서 알아낸 것’ 전문(영문).

Jimmy Carter: What I’ve learned from North Korea’s leaders

By Jimmy Carter October 4

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, is founder of the nonprofit Carter Center.

As the world knows, we face the strong possibility of another Korean war, with potentially devastating consequences to the Korean Peninsula, Japan, our outlying territories in the Pacific and perhaps the mainland of the United States. This is the most serious existing threat to world peace, and it is imperative that Pyongyang and Washington find some way to ease the escalating tension and reach a lasting, peaceful agreement.

Over more than 20 years, I have spent many hours in discussions with top North Korean officials and private citizens during visits to Pyongyang and to the countryside. I found Kim Il Sung (their “Great Leader”), Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, and other leaders to be both completely rational and dedicated to the preservation of their regime.

What the officials have always demanded is direct talks with the United States, leading to a permanent peace treaty to replace the still-prevailing 1953 cease-fire that has failed to end the Korean conflict. They want an end to sanctions, a guarantee that there will be no military attack on a peaceful North Korea, and eventual normal relations between their country and the international community.

I have visited with people who were starving. Still today, millions suffer from famine and food insecurity and seem to be completely loyal to their top leader. They are probably the most isolated people on Earth and almost unanimously believe that their greatest threat is from a preemptory military attack by the United States.

The top priority of North Korea’s leaders is to preserve their regime and keep it as free as possible from outside control. They are largely immune from influence or pressure from outside. During the time of the current leader, Kim Jong Un, this immunity has also applied to China, whose leaders want to avoid a regime collapse in North Korea or having to contemplate a nuclear-armed Japan or South Korea.

Until now, severe economic sanctions have not prevented North Korea from developing a formidable and dedicated military force, including long-range nuclear missiles, utilizing a surprising level of scientific and technological capability. There is no remaining chance that it will agree to a total denuclearization, as it has seen what happened in a denuclearized Libya and assessed the doubtful status of U.S. adherence to the Iran nuclear agreement.

There have been a number of suggestions for resolving this crisis, including military strikes on North Korea’s nuclear facilities, more severe economic punishment, the forging of a protective nuclear agreement between China and North Korea similar to those between the United States and South Korea and Japan, a real enforcement of the Non- Proliferation Treaty by all nuclear weapons states not to expand their arsenals, and ending annual U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

All of these options are intended to dissuade or deter the leadership of a nation with long-range nuclear weapons - and that believes its existence is threatened - from taking steps to defend itself. None of them offer an immediate way to end the present crisis, because the Pyongyang government believes its survival is at stake. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s statement last week that “we have lines of communications to Pyongyang. We’re not in a dark situation” is a good first step to defusing tensions.

The next step should be for the United States to offer to send a high-level delegation to Pyongyang for peace talks or to support an international conference including North and South Korea, the United States and China, at a mutually acceptable site.

강혜란 기자 theother@joongang.co.kr