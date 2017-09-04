오바마가 트럼프에게 쓴 손편지엔 “국제질서 지켜달라” 했건만

버락 오바마 전 미국 대통령이 퇴임하면서 도널드 트럼프 대통령에게 남긴 손편지가 공개됐다.

CNN, 오바마가 퇴임 전 트럼프에게 남긴 편지 공개 #고립주의 주장한 트럼프에 우려 #미국 리더십ㆍ국제질서 강조했지만 #반이민 행정명령, 자유무역협정 폐기 엇박자

미 CNN방송이 3일(현지시간) 단독 입수해 공개한 편지에서 오바마 전 대통령은 트럼프 대통령에게 “국제질서를 지켜달라”고 간곡히 부탁했다.

오바마는 “미국의 리더십은 전 세계에 매우 중요하다”며 “냉전 종식 이후 (미국이) 꾸준히 확장해온 국제질서를 유지해야 할 임무가 당신과 나에게 있다. 미국의 부와 안전이 거기에 달려있다”고도 덧붙였다.

영국 가디언은 “오바마 전 대통령이 트럼프 대통령에게 3가지 핵심 조언을 했다”며 “그 중 하나가, 대선기간 미국 우선을 내세우며 ‘고립주의’를 주장한 트럼프 대통령에게 국제질서를 약화시키지 말란 당부였다”고 전했다. 그러면서 “오바마 대통령은 후임자에게 (미국의) 힘과 원칙을 분리할 것을 요청한 것”이라고 부연했다.

하지만 트럼프 대통령은 취임 후 반이민 행정명령을 발동했으며, 현재는 북미자유무역협정(NAFTAㆍ나프타) 탈퇴를 추진하고 있다. 한국에도 한ㆍ미자유무역협정(한미FTA)을 폐기하겠다고 엄포를 놓은 상황이다.

오바마 전 대통령은 “국제질서를 약화시키지 말라”는 당부에 앞서 첫 당부로, “미국 어린이와 가정에 ‘성공을 위한 사다리’를 더 놓아달라”고 적었다. “우리 둘 다 참 복받았다. 아무나 행운을 거머쥐는 게 아니다”면서다.

오바마의 세 번째 당부는 “민주주의 제도와 전통을 보호해 달라”는 말이었다. 오바마는 “선조들이 쟁취한 미국 시민의 자유와 평등을 우리가 지켜야 한다”고 썼다.

트럼프 대통령은 지난 1월 취임하면서 오바마의 편지를 두고 “아름답다”고 했지만 그 내용을 공개하진 않았다.

그동안 미국 대통령들은 후임자를 위해 개인적으로 편지를 남겼다. 하지만 편지 내용이 이처럼 빨리 공개되는 것은 이례적이다. 조지 W 부시와 빌 클린턴 대통령의 편지 등이 최근 공개됐을 정도다.

이하는 CNN이 공개한 편지 전문.

Dear Mr President

Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.

This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don’t know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years.

First, we’ve both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It’s up to us to do everything we can [to] build more ladders of success for every child and family that’s willing to work hard.

Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.

Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions -- like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties -- that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.

And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They’ll get you through the inevitable rough patches.

Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can.

Good luck and Godspeed,

BO

백민정 기자 baek.minjeong@joongang.co.kr