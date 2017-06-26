"한미 정상회담서 사드 완전 배치 촉진 모색" 미 상원의원들 트럼프에 공개서한

미국 상원의원들이 도널드 트럼프 대통령에게 보낸 공개서한에서 환경영향평가에 따른 사드(고고도미사일방어체계)의 한국 배치 지연과 관련, 한미 첫 정상회담에서 완전 배치를 촉진할 방안을 모색해야 한다고 요구했다. 한미 동맹의 중요성을 초당적으로 재확인하고, 북한의 위협을 막기 위한 공동의 노력을 추구해야 한다면서다.

피로 맺어진 동맹 강조, 중국 경제 보복 조치 비난도 #대북제재와 '완전한 압박'에 대한 한국의 동참 강조

공화당 코리 가드너(콜로라도) 상원 외교위원회 아태소위원장 홈페이지에 따르면 가드너 의원과 밥 메넨데스(민주·뉴저지) 의원 등 상원의원 18명이 지난 23일 트럼프 대통령에게 이런 내용의 공개서한을 발송했다. 지난해 공화당 대선후보 경선에 나섰던 테드 크루즈(텍사스), 마코 루비오(플로리다) 상원의원도 동참했다.

이들은 "문 대통령과 첫 정상회담을 앞두고 한미동맹 유지 및 강화, 그리고 북한과 같은 공통의 적에 대처하기 위한 효과적인 공동조치의 중요성을 강조하기 위해 이 편지를 쓴다"고 서두를 열었다. 본론에 들어가기에 앞서 "한미 동맹은 피로 벼려졌다. 3만6574명의 미군이 한국전쟁에서 전사했고, 한국이 오늘날 누리는 자유와 번영을 위해 생명을 바쳤다"면서 "현재 2만8500명의 미군 역시 자유를 지키고 동맹에 반하는 외부의 침략에 맞서기 위해 남한에 배치됐다"고 전제했다. 이들은 트럼프 대통령에게 "문 대통령에게 피로 맺어진 우리의 역사적인 동맹은 깨지지 않으며 미국은 우리의 방위조약 의무를 완전히 이행하고 있음을 굳건히 확인해주길 제안한다"고 당부했다.

또한 사드 배치 관련 환경영향평가를 겨냥해 "당신(트럼프 대통령)과 문 대통령은 사드의 완전한 배치를 저해하는 절차적 검토 작업을 신속하게 할 수 있는 방법을 찾아야만 한다"면서 "우리는 당신이 문 대통령에게 사드 배치는 동맹의 결정이었고, 한국의 이웃들에 어떤 위협도 가하지 않으며, 미군과 수백만 한국 국민을 보호하기 위한 조치라는 것을 다시 한 번 강조해 말하길 요청한다"고 당부했다.

더불어 "사드 배치와 관련해 한국의 기업과 다른 경제 분야에 대한 중국의 전례 없는 경제적·정치적 보복 조치를 미국이 규탄한다는 점을 확언해 주길 바란다"고 밝혔다.

대북제재와 관련해선 "미국은 대북제재를 완전히 이행하는 것은 물론, 필요할 경우 북한의 행동에 대응해 대북제재를 강화하기 위해 한국 정부와 긴밀히 협력할 것이라는 점을 문 대통령에게 다시 한 번 말하길 바란다"면서 "미국의 새 대북정책인 '최대의 압박' 전략은 한국의 완전한 협력 및 동의하에서만 효과적"이라고 주장했다.

이들 의원의 요구는 트럼프 대통령에게 문 대통령과의 첫 한미정상회담에서 사드의 신속한 완전배치와 더불어 철저한 대북정책 공조 필요성을 강조하라는 압박으로 보인다.

이들은 마지막으로 "한미 자유무역협정(FTA)의 상호 완전하고 공정한 이행을 포함해 굳건한 양국 간의 경제 어젠다를 진전시키는 동시에 미국의 기업과 수출업자, 노동자들에게 이득이 될 수 있는 새로운 무역 기회를 모색하길 요청한다"고 당부한 뒤 "성공적인 정상회담을 기원한다"면서 편지를 마쳤다.

이번 서한은 미 상원이 문 대통령의 첫 방미를 환영하는 초당적 결의안을 발의한 다음 날인 23일 트럼프 대통령에게 발송됐다.

아래는 서한 및 보도자료 전문.

제목: Gardner, Bipartisan Group of Senators Reaffirm Importance of U.S.-South Korea Alliance

Washington, D.C. — Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), along with his colleagues, sent a bipartisan letter to President Trump ahead of his summit with Republic of Korea (ROK) President Moon Jae-in. In the letter, the Senators reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-ROK alliance and urge to pursue joint efforts to deter the threat from North Korea.

Additionally, Gardner and his colleagues urged President Trump and President Moon to find a way to expedite the full deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea.

코리 가드너 의원 외 서한에 동참한 의원 명단

Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), John Boozman (R-AR), Chris Coons (D-DE), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Jim Risch (R-ID), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Richard Shelby (R-R-AL), Rob Portman (R-OH), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV), Todd Young (R-IN), Luther Strange (R-AL), and Ted Cruz (R-TX) also signed the letter.

The letter reads in full(서한 전문 읽기)

Dear Mr. President:

As you prepare for your inaugural summit with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea (ROK), we write you to reinforce the importance of maintaining and strengthening the U.S.-ROK alliance and taking effective joint steps to deter common threats, such as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The U.S.-ROK alliance is forged in blood. 36,574 American troops died in the Korean War, giving their lives for the freedom and prosperity South Koreans enjoy today. Today, 28,500 American troops are deployed in South Korea to protect those same freedoms and to deter external aggression against our ally. American and South Korean troops have fought side-by-side in all major wars the United States has fought since World War II. We ask you to offer a firm assurance to President Moon that the bonds of our historic alliance are unbreakable and that the U.S. is fully committed to our defense treaty obligations with South Korea.

We also ask you to reiterate to President Moon that the United States is committed to working with the ROK to implement a full range of multilateral sanctions against the DPRK -- and to intensify those sanctions, if necessary and as merited by DPRK’s behavior. The new U.S. policy of “maximum pressure” with regard to Pyongyang can only be effective with full cooperation and concurrence of Seoul.

The U.S. and the ROK must continue to deploy a full range of defensive capabilities and show-of-force exercises to deter the DPRK threat. In this regard, you and President Moon should seek a way to expedite the procedural review that is currently

hindering the full deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. We ask you to reiterate to President Moon that the decision to deploy THAAD was an alliance decision and protects both U.S. troops and millions of South Korean citizens, while not posing any threat to South Korea’s neighbors. You should also assure President Moon that the United States condemns China’s unprecedented campaign of economic and political retaliation against South Korean business interests and other sectors of the economy over the deployment of THAAD.

Finally, we also ask you to advance a robust bilateral economic engagement agenda, including securing a mutual commitment to fully and fairly implement the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (KORUS), and to seek new trade opportunities with the ROK that will benefit American businesses, exporters, and workers.

We look forward to your reply and wish you a successful summit.

Sincerely,

이경희 기자 dungle@joongang.co.kr