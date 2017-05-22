[SAMPLE] Tracking the President’s Visits to Trump Properties - 4

Ethics experts say Donald J. Trump’s visits to properties owned, managed or branded by the Trump Organization amount to free publicity for the company and blur the line between his family business and presidential duties.

Number of Days Trump Has Visited Each Property ...

During his first months in office, Mr. Trump has spent more time at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Fla., than at any of his other properties.

25 Mar-a-Lago

14 Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.

5 Trump National Golf Club, Sterling, Va.

4 Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, N.J.

3 Trump International Washington (hotel)

1 Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, Fla.

... And What He Did There

What we know about when Mr. Trump went, whom he saw and what he did during visits to Trump properties.

Feb. 3-6 Mar-a-Lago(Palm Beach, Fla.)

During his first getaway as president, Mr. Trump attended the annual Red Cross gala and may or may not have hit a few golf balls.

Feb. 4 Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

The White House would not confirm whether Mr. Trump had played golf.

Feb. 5 (morning) Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

The White House said Mr. Trump had meetings and might have played a few holes of golf.

Feb. 5 (evening) Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Mr. Trump returned to the golf club for a Super Bowl party.

Feb. 10-12 Mar-a-Lago(Palm Beach, Fla.)

Mr. Trump and his wife, Melania, hosted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and his wife for the weekend. On the Saturday evening, club members and their guests had front-row seats to watch Mr. Trump's response to news of a ballistic missile test by North Korea.

Feb. 11 Trump National Golf Club(Jupiter, Fla.)

In the morning, Mr. Trump played golf with Mr. Abe and Ernie Els, a professional golfer who is a member of the Jupiter club.

Feb. 11 Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Mr. Trump and Mr. Abe left the Jupiter club in the early afternoon and headed over to Mr. Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach.

Feb. 12 Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Mr. Trump returned to the West Palm Beach club on the Sunday morning.

Feb. 17-20 Mar-a-Lago(Palm Beach, Fla.)

Mr. Trump's third straight weekend at his private club included a short trip to Melbourne, Fla., for a campaign-style rally.

Feb. 18 Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Mr. Trump spent the day in meetings. He did not say whether the president had golfed.

Feb. 19 (morning) Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Mr. Trump played golf with Rory McIlroy, the world’s No. 3-ranked player.

Feb. 19 (evening) Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

After a few hours back at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump returned to the golf club for dinner.

Feb. 25 Trump International Washington

Mr. Trump chose to eat his first meal out in Washington at his hotel in the Old Post Office. He dined with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, among others.

March 3-5 Mar-a-Lago(Palm Beach, Fla.)

Stephen K. Bannon, Jeff Sessions, Wilbur Ross and several other administration officials joined Mr. Trump at his resort.

March 4 Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

The president spent the first half of his day at the golf club after an early-morning Twitter storm in which he accused President Barack Obama of tapping his phones at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

March 5 Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

The White House said Mr. Trump was taking meetings and phone calls at the golf club.

March 11 Trump National Golf Club(Sterling, Va.)

Mr. Trump had a working lunch at the club with several Cabinet secretaries and senior White House staff.

March 17-19 Mar-a-Lago(Palm Beach, Fla.)

Mr. Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.

March 18 Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

The White House would not confirm whether Mr. Trump had played golf, but Christopher Ruddy, the chief executive of Newsmax Media, tweeted a photo of Mr. Trump wearing a golfing glove.

March 19 Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

All told, Mr. Trump spent seven hours at the golf club on Saturday and Sunday. He told reporters he had played “very little” golf and spent most of his time in meetings.

March 25 Trump National Golf Club(Sterling, Va.)

The White House would not confirm whether Mr. Trump had played golf, but pictures emerged on social media that appeared to show the president in golf attire and a golf cart.

March 25 Trump International Washington

In the evening, Mr. Trump had dinner at the hotel with Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner.

March 26 Trump National Golf Club(Sterling, Va.)

On Sunday, Mr. Trump was back at the club for a bit, presumably watching golf.

April 2 Trump National Golf Club(Sterling, Va.)

Mr. Trump played golf with Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, and Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget director.

April 6-9 Mar-a-Lago(Palm Beach, Fla.)

Mr. Trump hosted Xi Jinping, the president of China, on Thursday and Friday. He stayed at the resort through Sunday.

April 8 Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

The president was seen hitting the links on Saturday.

April 9 Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

He golfed again on Sunday.

April 13-16 Mar-a-Lago(Palm Beach, Fla.)

Mr. Trump arrived in Florida on Thursday for Easter weekend.

April 14 Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Mr. Trump was at the golf course Friday morning.

April 15 Trump International Golf Club(West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Mr. Trump took a circuitous route back to Mar-a-Lago from a morning outing to his golf club to avoid hundreds of protesters demanding that he release his tax returns.

April 22 Trump International Washington

The president and first lady dined with Ms. Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

April 30 Trump National Golf Club(Sterling, Va.)

On his 101st day in office, Mr. Trump arrived at the club around 11:30 a.m. and departed at 4 p.m. The White House provided no details on what he did.

May 4-7 Trump National Golf Club(Bedminster, N.J.)

With Mar-a-Lago soon closing for the season, the president is expected to spend more time, including this weekend, at his New Jersey club.