Rosé of BLACKPINK has posted photos from her trainee days and they are stunning.

No words.

Taken by Lisa of the same group, Rosé boasts unbelievably slim waistline.

In a figure-revealing mini dress, she stares seductively into the camera.

"She is perfect," commented one fan. "Just look at how pretty she is," said another.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com