트럼프 취임사 전문으로 보는 트럼프 시대

※분홍색부분을 클릭하면 관련 기사를 보실수 있습니다.



로버츠 대법원장, 카터 대통령, 클린턴 대통령, 부시 대통령, 오바마 대통령, 친애하는 미국인 여러분, 전 세계의 여러분. 감사합니다. 우리 미국인들은 지금 미국을 재건 하고 모든 국민을 향한 약속을 다시 이행하고자 하는 국가적 노력에 동참

하고 있습니다. 우리는 향후 미국과 세계가 나아갈 길을 함께 결정할 것입니다.

우리는 도전에 직면할 것이고, 어려움도 겪겠지만, 결국은 해낼 것입니다. 우리는 평화로운 정권 교체를 위해 4년마다 이 자리에 모입니다. 이번 정권 인수 과정에서 오바마 대통령과 미셸 여사께서 보여주신 사려 깊은 도움에 감사드립니다.

오늘 취임식에는 아주 특별한 의미가 있습니다. 우리가 오늘 권력 을 단지 한 정부에서 다른 정부로, 한 정당에서 다른 정당으로 이양하는 것만이 아니기 때문입니다. 우리는 권력 을 워싱턴에서 여러분, 미국 국민 여러분께로 이양할 것입니다. 지금까지 너무 오랫동안 우리 수도 워싱턴의 소규모 집단이 정부로부터 혜택을 갈취하는 동안 국민들이 그 비용을 떠안았습니다.

워싱턴은 번창했지만 국민들은 그들의 부를 나눠 받지 못했습니다. 정치인들은 번영을 누렸지만 일자리 는 미국을 떠났고 공장 은 문을 닫았습니다. 기득권 세력 은 자기 자신들만을 지켰을 뿐 우리 국민은 지키지 않았습니다. 그들의 승리는 여러분의 승리가 아니었고, 그들의 전리품은 여러분의 전리품이 아니었습니다. 그들은 우리 수도에서 축포를 쏘아 올렸지만 이 나라 곳곳에서 고통에 신음하는 가족들에겐 축하할 일이 없었습니다.

그 모든 것이 바로 지금 여기서부터 바뀔 것 입니다. 지금 이 순간은 바로 여러분의 순간이기 때문입니다. 이 순간은 오늘 이곳에 모인 모든 사람들과 미 전역에서 지켜보는 모든 사람들의 것입니다. 오늘은 여러분의 날이고, 여러분의 경사입니다. 그리고 이 나라, 미합중국은 여러분의 나라입니다. 진정으로 중요한 것은 어느 정당이 나라를 정부를 손에 넣느냐가 아닙니다. 국민들이 정부를 통제하는지가 중요합니다.

2017년 1월 20일은 국민이 다시 이 나라의 통치자가 된 날로 기억될 것입니다. 잊혔던 이 나라 국민들은 더이상 잊히지 않을 것입니다. 이제 모든 사람들이 여러분의 의견에 귀를 기울일 것입니다.

여러분은 세상에 여지껏 없었던 역사적 운동을 일으킨 수천 만 명과 함께 하고 계십니다. 이 운동의 중심에는 아주 확고한 신념이 있습니다. 국가는 국민에게 봉사하기 위해 존재한다는 신념입니다. 미국인들은 자녀들을 위한 훌륭한 학교, 가족을 위한 안전한 이웃, 자신들을 위한 좋은 일자리를 원합니다. 이는 올바른 대중의 정당하고 합리적인 요구들입니다.

255그러나 너무 많은 국민들이 이와 다른 현실에 마주하고 있습니다. 어머니와 자녀들은 가난에 시달립니다. 녹슨 공장들이 우리나라 곳곳에 묘비처럼 널려 있습니다. 교육 제도는 돈만 가득할 뿐 우리 젊고 아름다운 학생들에게 지식을 제공하지 않고 있습니다. 범죄와 조직폭력단, 마약은 너무 많은 목숨을 해치며 우리나라의 미처 실현되지 못한 잠재력들을 너무나 많이 앗아갔습니다.

이같은 미국의 대학살은 바로 지금 이곳에서 끝날 것입니다. 우리는 하나의 나라입니다. 그들의 고통은 우리의 고통입니다. 그들의 꿈은 우리의 꿈입니다. 그들의 성공은 우리의 성공이 될 것입니다. 우리는 하나의 마음, 하나의 가정, 하나의 영광된 운명을 공유합니다.

오늘 제가 한 공직 선서는 모든 미국인들에게 충성을 맹세하는 선서입니다. 지난 수십년 동안 우리는 미국 산업을 희생시키면서 외국 산업을 풍요롭게 만들었습니다. 우리 군대를 고갈시켜 가며 다른 나라 군대를 지원했습니다. 우리 국경 수호를 거부하면서 다른 나라 국경을 지켰습니다. 미국의 기간시설이 망가지고 썩어가는 동안 수 조 달러의 돈을 해외에 쏟아부었습니다.

우리가 다른 나라를 부유하게 만드는 사이에 우리나라의 부와 힘, 자신감은 완전히 사라졌습니다. 공장들은 차례로 문을 닫고 미국을 떠났습니다. 남겨질 수많은 미국인 노동자들은 생각조차 않고서 말입니다. 우리 중산층의 부는 빼앗겨 전 세계로 재분배됐습니다. 그러나 이는 과거입니다. 이제 우리는 오직 앞날만을 바라봅니다. 이곳에서 우리는 세계 모든 도시, 모든 수도, 모든 권력자들 이 듣게 될 새로운 신조를 발표하고자 합니다.

오늘부터 새로운 비전이 우리나라를 다스릴 것입니다. 지금 이 순간부터 그 비전은 ' 미국우선 주의' 가 될 것입니다. 무역, 세금, 이민, 외교에 관한 모든 결정은 미국 노동자와 미국 가족의 이익을 위해 내려질 것입니다. 우리는 우리 제품을 만들고, 우리 기업을 훔치고, 우리 일자리를 파괴하는 다른 나라들로부터 우리 국경을 지켜야 합니다. 저는 제 온 힘을 다해 여러분을 위해 싸우겠습니다. 절대로 여러분을 실망시키지 않을 것입니다. 미국은 다시 승리할 것입니다. 그 어느 때보다도 크게 승리할 것입니다.



우리는 일자리를 되찾을 것입니다. 국경을 되찾을 것입니다. 우리의 부를 되찾을 것입니다. 그리고 우리의 꿈을 되찾을 것입니다. 우리는 새로운 길, 고속도로, 다리, 공항, 터널, 철로를 우리 위대한 나라 전역에 건설할 것입니다. 우리는 사람들을 복지 에서 끌어내어 일터로 되돌릴 것입니다. 미국인의 손과 미국인의 노동으로 우리나라를 재건 할 것입니다. 우리는 두 가지의 단순한 규칙에 따를 것입니다. 미국 제품을 사는 것, 미국인을 고용하는 것이 바로 그 규칙입니다.



우리는 다른 나라들과 우호선린을 추구할 것이지만, 동시에 다른 나라들이 자국의 이익을 앞세울 권리를 갖는다는 이해를 바탕으로 할 것입니다. 우리는 우리의 생활방식을 다른 누구에게도 강요하지 않고, 다른 이들이 따르도록 스스로 모범을 보일 것입니다. 우리는 낡은 동맹을 강화하고 새로운 동맹을 형성할 것입니다. 급진적인 이슬람 테러에 맞서 문명 세계를 연합하고 급진주의 이슬람 테러를 지구상에서 박멸할 것입니다.

미합중국에 대한 완전한 충성이 우리 정치의 주춧돌입니다. 우리는 국가에 대한 충성을 통해 서로에 대한 충성도 또한 재발견할 것입니다. 애국심에 마음을 열면 편견의 여지가 사라집니다. 성경은 "보라 신을 섬기는 이들이 연합하여 동거함이 어찌 그리 선하고 아름다운가"라고 말씀하셨습니다. 우리는 마음을 열고 말해야 합니다. 서로 다른 의견은 솔직하게 토론하되 항상 연대를 추구해야 합니다. 미국이 하나가 될 때 어느 누구도 미국을 막을 수 없습니다.

두려움이 있어서는 안 됩니다. 우리는 보호받고 있고, 앞으로도 늘 보호받을 것입니다. 우리는 우리 군과 법 집행당국의 위대한 남녀들로부터 보호받고 있습니다. 무엇보다도 우리는 하나님의 보호를 받고 있습니다.

우리는 더 큰 꿈을 꿔야 합니다. 우리 미국인은 살아남기 위해 분투하는 국가만이 비로소 생존한다는 사실을 알고 있습니다. 우리는 말만 하고 행동하지 않는 정치인, 불평만 하고 그에 대해 아무런 조치를 취하지 않는 정치인들을 더이상 용납하지 않을 것입니다. 탁상공론의 때는 지났습니다. 이제는 행동할 때입니다. 불가능하다는 말을 받아들이지 마십시오.

미국인의 정신과 투지가 대적하지 못할 과제는 없습니다. 우리는 실패하지 않을 것입니다. 우리나라는 다시 번성하고 번영할 것입니다. 우리는 새 천년의 문턱에 서 있습니다. 우주의 비밀을 풀고, 질병의 고통으로부터 지구를 해방하고, 미래의 에너지와 산업, 기술을 진보시킬 준비가 돼 있습니다. 새로운 국가적 자부심이 우리의 영혼을 일깨우고, 시야를 드높이고, 분열을 치유할 것입니다.

우리 병사들이 절대 잊지 못할 오랜 지혜를 떠올릴 때입니다. 우리 피부색이 검든지, 갈색이든지 아니면 흰색이든지 간에 우리는 모두 붉은 애국자의 피를 흘립니다. 우리는 모두 영광된 자유를 만끽하며, 모두 위대한 미국 국기에 경의를 표합니다. 아이가 디트로이트 도심 외곽에서 태어나든지 네브래스카주의 바람부는 들판에서 태어나든지 간에 그들은 모두 똑같은 밤하늘을 바라봅니다. 같은 꿈으로 가득한 그 아이들은 모두 전능한 창조자가 불어넣은 숨결로 살아 숨쉽니다.

그러므로 도시와 시골, 큰 마을과 작은 마을, 산과 바다에 사는 모든 미국인들에게 전합니다. 여러분은 두번 다시 무시당하지 않을 것입니다. 여러분의 목소리, 희망, 꿈이 우리 미국의 운명을 결정할 것입니다. 여러분의 용기와 선의, 사랑이 영원히 우리를 인도할 것입니다.

우리는 함께 미국을 다시 강하게 만들 것입니다. 우리는 미국을 다시 부유하게 만들 것입니다. 우리는 미국을 다시 자랑스럽게 만들 것입니다. 우리는 미국을 다시 안전하게 만들 것입니다. 그리고 우리는 함께 미국을 다시 위대하게 만들 것입니다.

감사합니다.

Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans and people of the world, thank you.

We, the citizens of America are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people.

Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come. We will face challenges. We will confront hardships, but we will get the job done. Every four years we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power. And we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent. Thank you.

Today’s ceremony however, has very special meaning, because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, DC. And giving it back to you, the people.

For too long, have reaped the rewards of government while people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered period, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

That all changes starting right here and right now, because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you. It be longs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America. This is your day. This is your celebration. And this, the United States of America, is your country.

What truly matters is not what truly controls our government but whether our government is controlled by the people. January 20, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

Everyone is listening to you now, you came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before. At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction, that a nation exists to serve its citizens. Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families and good jobs for themselves.

These are just and reasonable demands of righteous people and a righteous public. But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists. Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted-out factories, scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation, an education system flush with cash but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge. And the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.

This American carnage stops right here and stops right now. We are one nation and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home and one glorious destiny. The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans. For many decades, we have enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry, subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military.

We have defended other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own. And spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America's infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay. We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength and confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon.

One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores with not even a thought about the millions and millions of American workers that were left behind. The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed all across the world. But that is the pass and now we are looking only to the future.

We assemble here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city in every foreign capital and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first, America first. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs.

Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body. And I will never ever let you down.

America will start winning again, winning like never before. We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams.

We will build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful nation. We will get our people off of welfare and back to work, rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.

We will follow two simple rules, buy American and hire American.We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow.

We will reinforce old alliances and form new wurns and reform the world against radical islamic terrorism which we will eradicate from the face of the earth. At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other.

When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when god's people live together in unity. We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue sold art. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.

There should be no fear. We are protected and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. And most importantly, we will be protected by God.

Finally, must think big and dream even bigger. In America, we understand that a nation is only living as long it is striving. We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining, but never doing anything about it.

The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action. Do not allow anyone to tell you that it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America. We will not fail.

Our country will thrive and prosper again. We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the earth from the missries of disease and harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow.

A new national pride will stir ourselves, lift our sights and heal our divisions. It's time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget, that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.

We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms. And we all salute the same great American flag. And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the wind-swept plains of nebraska, they look at the same night sky. They fill their heart with the same dreams and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty creator.

So to all Americans in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words, you will never be ignored again.

Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage, goodness and love will forever guide us along the way. Together, we will make america strong again. We will make america wealthy again. We will make america proud again.

We will make America safe again. And yes, together, we will make America great again. Thank you. God bless you. And god bless America. Thank you. God bless America.

이기준 기자 lee.kijun@joins.com