전승절 앞둔 중국 ‘초정밀’ 열병식 연습

(150821) -- BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2015 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on July 23, 2015 shows soldiers participating in training for the Sept. 3 military parade at the parade training base in Beijing. Chinese soldiers and military officers have been sweating over the upcoming high-profile parade in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II for the last three months as they prepare for the show on Sept. 3. (Xinhua/Tian Feng)
중국 인민해방군 병사들이 9월 3일 베이징에서 열리는 ‘항일전쟁 승리 및 세계 반(反)파시스트 전쟁 승리 70주년’ 기념행사를 앞두고 예행 연습을 하는 모습이 21일 중국 정부에 의해 공개됐다. 군인들은 최근 3개월간 비지땀을 흘리며 절도 있는 열병식 연습을 하고 있다. [신화통신=뉴시스]