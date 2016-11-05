北, WSJ 인용해 “박근혜, 독재자 애비 전철 답습” 비판

북한 조선중앙통신이 미국 경제지 월스트리스저널(WSJ)의 사설을 인용보도하며 박근혜 대통령에 대한 비난의 수위를 높였다. 통신은 “미국신문 월스트리트저널이 10월 31일 사설을 통해 박근혜는 독재자인 애비의 전철을 답습하여왔으며 정경유착의 어두운 과거를 청산하지 못한 남조선은 대가를 치르어야 할것이라고 주장했다”고 4일 보도했다.

해당 내용의 원문은 “Koreans elected Ms. Park in part out of nostalgia for the high-growth years of the 1960s and 1970s, but she failed to make a clean break from the darker aspects of her father’s rule. The country will now have to pay a price for this ethically challenged inheritance.(한국인들은 1960~70년대 고성장 향수로 박근혜 대통령을 뽑았지만, 박 대통령은 아버지 재임 시절의 어두운면으로부터 탈피하는데 실패했다.한국은 이제 민족적으로 노력해야할 유산에 대해 대가를 치뤄야 할 것이다)”는 문장이다.

조선중앙통신은 이번 사태에 대해 ‘박근혜, 최순실 추문 사건’이라고 이름 붙였다. WSJ는 ‘South Korea’s Clintonian Scandal(한국의 클린턴스러운 스캔들)‘라는 제목을 달았었다. 통신은 “WSJ가 박근혜, 최순실 추문 사건에 대해 언급하면서 이것은 (힐러리 클린턴 취임 후 100일간의) 가상 이야기가 아니라, 지지율이 추락한 박근혜 대통령에게 실제로 벌어지는 일(This is not a prediction for the first 100 days of a Hillary Clinton administration. It’s a scandal that has seen South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s approval rating fall to 14%.)이라고 비꼬았다”면서 “추문사건의 중심에는 박근혜 대통령과 막역한 관계에 있는 최순실이 있다(At the center of the current scandal is Choi Soon-sil, the leader of the Church of Eternal Life and a confidante of the President for four decades.)”고 보도했다.

또한 통신은 WSJ가 사설에서 “박 대통령이 한때 재벌들을 사면한 전임 대통령들을 비판했지만 자신 역시 (최태원) SK그룹 회장을 사면했다(Ms. Park criticized her predecessors for pardoning chaebol owners, but then she pardoned the chairman of the SK Group last year.)”고 지적한 점, “박 대통령이 대선 당시 경제민주화를 공약으로 내세웠지만 취임한 뒤 친재벌정책에 매달렸다(Regulators also allowed Samsung to push through a merger consolidating the power of the founder’s grandson Lee Jae-yong that hurt minority shareholders.ㆍ원문에는 ‘삼성 3세 이재용 부회장에게 (삼성물산-제일모직) 합병을 승인해줘 힘을 실어줬다’는 표현이 있음)”고 지적한 점을 꼬집었다.

