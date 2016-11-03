I also remember, and actually, let me amend my first answer, that some men won't vote for women, and some women won't vote for women. Something that's often misunderstood is that some women won't support some women. Which is what caused [former Secretary of State] Madeleine Albright to make a comment, that there is cold place in hell for women who don't support women. Sadly, that comment was misunderstood when she made it in the context of the Hillary campaign. But I get it, and it is true that some women don't support women.